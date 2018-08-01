Firm fleeing trade war relocating to PHL soon

THE Philippines has netted an international firm fleeing the trade war between China and the United States, and is seen to attract more multinationals retreating from the situation.

Trade Undersecretary Ceferino S. Rodolfo Jr. confirmed to the BusinessMirror an international firm is headed to Manila to build a manufacturing facility. The firm, popular for its athletic goods and clothing, is locating in the country to escape the string of protectionist measures being taken by China and the US.

“It means they are readying because it is getting worse by the day in China. The country has a labor situation, then the trade war,” Rodolfo said in a mix of English and Filipino. The firm’s products are not yet covered by the tariffs imposed by China and the US, but Rodolfo argued they will most likely be in the days to come. As the world’s largest economies go at it, multinationals are seeking refuge in neutral countries, such as the Philippines, he added.

“There are a lot of firms now inquiring about investing here, and some have existing facilities. It is just a question of expanding the facilities,” the trade official said.

However, the government is cautious about allowing Chinese firms to flood the country, as the US might still block their products from accessing the American market.

“Actually, there are [Chinese firms planning to relocate here]. However, we are more careful on that because if the US gets wind of it, even if they are situated here in the Philippines, even if it has value added, they will block that,” Rodolfo explained.

“Normally, under [multilateral trading] rules, as long as the product has value added, there is no problem with it. What we are guarding against is transshipment,” he added.

Transshipment is the shipment of goods to an intermediate destination to unload it there, then carried off to another destination. In the case of the trade war, Rodolfo said the government is wary of products created in China, off-loaded here, only to be transported to the US. “It should be partly created here before it is shipped to the US. That is permitted, as long as it has value added from us,” Rodolfo added.