Finding the right balance: A cautionary tale on monetary policy

Monetary policy is both a science and an art of trade-offs. For example, the idea of Phillip’s curve in macroeconomics shows that there exists an inverse relationship between unemployment (or output) and wages (or inflation). This can also be formulated in terms of higher output growth being associated with higher prices or inflation.

In practice, these trade-offs imply that monetary policy has real and significant economic costs. On one hand, when a central bank raises interest rates prematurely, it runs the risk of the economy slowing down. On the other hand, when the central bank raises interest rates too late, it could potentially fuel inflationary pressures leading to overheating.

Thus, achieving an optimal policy that encourages growth in an environment of low and stable inflation requires a careful balancing act. Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz aptly captured this notion when he suggested that monetary-policy prescriptions should come with a big label: Use only with caution and careful understanding of the risks.

Despite the humor, Stiglitz intended to remind all of us that monetary policy needs to be done within a specific framework and guided by a long-term, rather than a myopic strategy. In other words, one can say that it needs to be done with care and caution, as well as with vision and compassion.

Economic outlook: The current symptoms

This brings me to my observations about the markets recently. Some analysts have been expecting the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to raise its policy rates or tighten its monetary-policy stance on account of several developments. First, inflation outturns for the first two months of the year have shown an elevated path. Second, as a consequence of higher actual inflation, inflation expectations have, likewise, gone up and there is thus a purported need to anchor monetary policy. Third, the prevailing inflation outlook suggests increased risk associated with the possible emergence of second-round effects. Fourth, the US Federal Reserve’s (US Fed) current normalization path could trigger potential capital outflows and, therefore, add further pressure on the peso.

Do these developments warrant a change in the BSP’s monetary stance? In line with Stiglitz’s metaphor, do the symptoms require medication?

Diagnosis beyond the symptoms

While these concerns are relatively valid, the BSP believes that these developments, along with other ignored but equally important facts, continue to validate the current monetary policy stance. Hence, during the meeting on monetary policy on March 22, 2018, the Monetary Board decided to maintain its policy rate, the interest rate on the BSP’s overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) facility, steady at 3.0 percent. Both the standing overnight deposit and lending rates were also kept at 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.

Cognizant of the trade-offs and opportunity costs between output and inflation, the BSP has been conducting monetary policy under an inflation targeting (IT) framework since 2002. This framework looks deeper beyond current economic symptoms that market players usually focus on through a comprehensive assessment of the country’s current inflation dynamics. It additionally and, more important, requires a forward-looking assessment of the inflation outlook in the medium to long term. It would be useful to clarify that BSP assesses the macroeconomy, financial sector and global developments through the lens of the BSP’s IT framework. How does this work?

First, while recent inflation outturns show an elevated path for the first two months of 2018, a few observations should not define the direction of our monetary policy. Monetary policy, indeed, works with a long and variable lag. The latest baseline forecasts continue to show that inflation may still remain within the inflation target in 2018 and moderate further to stay well within the target in 2019. We expect elevated readings for the most part of 2018 but some gradual leveling off is likely to happen between the third and fourth quarters of 2018.

Aside from the manageable inflation outlook, surveys, likewise, indicate that inflation expectations continue to be anchored close to the BSP forecasts and targets. While some market indications point to rising inflation expectations, nothing at this point suggests that the market expects persistent significant surge in consumer prices through 2019 that would warrant a change in the monetary-policy stance.

Second, the drivers of inflation continue to originate from the supply side. Monetary policy should not be adjusted to respond to temporary shocks. A recent study by Cecchetti and Moessner (2008) examined the impact of the significant rise in food and energy prices on inflation dynamics. Their results show that core inflation does not tend to revert to headline inflation, which implies that higher commodity prices do not, in general, lead to second-round effects on inflation. The study was replicated using Philippine data and the conclusion was sustained. This suggests that transitory shocks in food and energy prices can safely be accommodated.

Third, while we recognize the possibility of second-round effects emanating from pending petitions for adjustments in minimum wages and transportation fares, several mitigating measures from the national government could temper any price pressures from this front. Nonmonetary measures, such as institutional arrangements in setting transportation fares and minimum wages; unconditional cash transfers which were set for distribution this March 2018; as well as transport subsidies are expected to help mitigate these inflationary impulses. In addition, once the rice-tariffication bill is passed by Congress, we would also expect further price amelioration for many Filipinos.

Fourth, under the IT framework, decisions on the monetary policy stance will continue to be data-dependent, focusing in particular on the outlook for inflation and domestic demand. We will act on external developments to the extent that these could alter the domestic inflation path. Thus, the impending normalization in the US Fed does not have to be matched by a corresponding tightening in the Philippines. Our economic and business cycles as they affect inflation dynamics are quite different.

Moreover, our estimates of the exchange rate pass-through to inflation has declined since the adoption of inflation targeting in 2002. This gives us additional space to accommodate the peso’s flexibility in absorbing and thereby mitigating external shocks to ensure that the economy’s need for rebalancing and adjustment is met.

Conclusion: Finding the right balance

As the BSP’s history of IT has shown, focus and discipline in avoiding unnecessary overreactions result in long-term stability of prices, expectations and credibility. While there are pressures to raise interest rates, our careful assessment of the data and facts does not point to immediate rate hikes. Should conditions alter and the targets may be compromised, the BSP will not lose time to do the appropriate tightening.

The BSP’s future actions will continue to be about taking a balanced approach and careful assessment of data. Ensuring that the cure does not become the disease itself suggests that finding the right balance in the conduct of monetary policy is absolutely necessary. But the markets can be assured that the BSP remains firmly committed to its primary mandate of promoting stable prices in the economy conducive to sustainable and balanced growth. Stiglitz, after all, was for care and caution as much as for growth and fairness.