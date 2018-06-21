Filipino Culinary Pride at Diamond Hotel

ONE can expect nothing less than the best from two of the country’s top chefs as they concoct Filipino culinary masterpieces with their own exciting personal twists. Prepare to be amazed as kitchen superstars Chef Sau del Rosario and Chef Miko Aspiras work their magic at this food festival at Diamond Hotel Philippines.

There has never been a better time to take a closer look at Filipino food, which has been making waves in the international scene, than during the month of our country’s independence. From June 21 to July 1, savor a buffet of gastronomic gems at the Corniche restaurant for P2,780 net per person.

“Filipino food is very narrative. The world is just starting to understand what Filipino food is. After all these long years of being an underdog, I think it’s about time the Filipino takes the spotlight. One way to present a cuisine is not just to serve it nicely, or put flowers—you have to own it. You have to love it. When you love your cuisine, you love yourself,” Chef Sau spoke with authority.

Beyond good, it’s Sau good

At an intimate press preview, Chef Sau himself served us his mouth-watering dishes, which consisted of Tamales Pampanguena, Camaron in Salted Egg batter, Adobong Itik and Crispy Pork Kare-Kare Macadamia (his signature dish cooked with macadamia nuts and truffle oil). Saving his surprise for last, the culinary genius served us lechon cooked with tablea and Malagos cheese.

Chef Sau not only fed our bodies, but our mind, as well, with his bitter-sweet stories when he recounted his days as a struggling Asian chef in the kitchens of Paris.

Other food finds to expect include Oyster Cheviche, Maya Maya Mayonesa, Paku with Kesong Puti and Watermelon, Sinigang Flan, Bangus Relleno, Lamb Adobo with Garlic Confits and more.

So what is his must-try creation for this food festival?

“I did the Sisig Paella in my recent trip to Napa for the Flavors of the World, where there were at least 50 chefs from around the world cooking in one place. The Sisig Paella really stood out. The foreigners are really crazy about sisig. I think the sisig placed us on the map, thanks to Anthony Bourdain.”

Sweet endings

Young and dynamic Chef Miko Aspiras certainly ups the ante when it comes to the dessert game. This award-winning chef makes the dessert station a whole new playing field. One might be confused whether to stare or savor his tiny works of art. The Mansanas is crafted from dulcey-cinnamon mousse and Granny Smith apple compote dipped in red glaze decorated with chocolate leaf and twigs. Another eye candy is the Cherry—created from layers of fluffy chocolate sponge, cherry mousse and cherry chantilly.

“I want to highlight my dessert for the Filipino Culinary Pride Week, which is the Quezo de Bola Macaroon. It’s one of the things I’m super proud of. Here in the Philippines, a country that’s very humid and has a high possibility of rain throughout the year, it is hard to make macaroon. But, through experience, I was able to master the art of making macaroon and I was able to play with different flavor and texture contrast. The sharp flavor of the Queso de Bola, for me, makes the sweet shell of the macaroon more crave-worthy. There is a good sweet-savory balance to it,” Chef Miko shared.

Chef Miko will make at least 15 desserts for the food festival. Also, at the live station, rediscover Diamond Hotel Ensaymada served with Flambeed Morada and Rosella.

Guests with a minimum spend of P5,000 at the Corniche lunch or dinner buffet will get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a two-night stay in Baguio. Plus, spend a minimum of P20,000 and get a complimentary overnight stay in a Deluxe Room with breakfast for two.