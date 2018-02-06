Filinvest City accelerates growth trajectory in 2018

FILINVEST City looks back to what was undoubtedly a memorable 2017, marked by numerous milestones and remarkable achievements that stand out in its more than 20 years of existence. Indeed, more than any other time in its history, 2017 was the year that has truly bolstered the position of Filinvest City as the premier garden central business district in the Metro South.

The year 2017 saw the augmentation of the existing Filinvest City master plan, as it was transformed into a genuine live, work, play environment and a green community made real. Thanks to the detailed master plan enhanced by AECOM of Singapore, Filinvest City brings together a residential haven, a business central, a leisure destination, learning and education zones, and a medical and wellness hub—all within reach while having lush nature as the backdrop.

Keeping in step with one’s desire to stay fit and healthy this year and beyond, the integration of eco-centric enhancements to the Filinvest City master plan is sure to help you achieve your goals, including bike lanes and landscaped parks. At the heart of this change is the innovative “green belt,” spanning north to south, dubbed the Spectrum Linear Park, a foliage-canopied walkway that encourages outdoor and leisure activities.

Filinvest City proudly announces that the Spectrum Linear Park is now complete, with residents and visitors alike enjoying its wonderful features. Every Sunday from 5 to 10 a.m, runners, bikers and families have been converging at Filinvest Avenue, Commerce Avenue, Parkway Avenue and Corporate Avenue, where lanes are closed off to cars to form a square loop for all to enjoy.

At the 18.7-hectare Northgate Cyberzone, the largest district cooling system (DCS) in the country that can serve 20 office buildings was completed. This DCS plant—a joint undertaking with French firm Engie, the first phase of which has been completed and inaugurated—is seen to reduce electricity consumption by 40 percent along with reduced emission of air pollution, greenhouse gases and ozone-depleting refrigerants.

Filinvest City also played host to an array of notable events, drawing large crowds that cemented its standing as an event venue of choice. There’s the Wanderland Festival that features the hottest musical performances, the challenging Filinvest Endurance Weekend, the 7-11 Run, the amazing Filinvest City Christmas lights show and the Metro Manila Film Festival parade, just to name a few.

In the property-development front, more construction projects and new developments both by Filinvest and top locators were booked. The Festival Alabang saw the expansion of its leasable area to 150,000 additional square meters with the completion of an upscale new wing that is home to leading brands, as well as a four-level Landmark Department Store. Filinvest City also welcomed the Ascott Group of Singapore with their Somerset Alabang, their premier serviced residences brand.

With the start of 2018, Filinvest City remains bullish as ever as it rides this positive growth trajectory. They are aiming to get LEED Certification for Neighborhood Development for its enhanced master plan, first in the Philippines. The construction of bike lanes for all streets continues in the first half of the year. The construction of a water-treatment plant and the opening of Far Eastern University-Alabang are also both excitedly awaited.

No doubt, all these developments and innovations further strengthen Filinvest City’s enviable position in the south!