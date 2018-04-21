FEU eyes twin kill

FAR Eastern University (FEU) goes for two Final Four victories that would shatter Ateneo’s dreams in Season 80 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) volleyball action today at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Lady Tamaraws, seeded second with a 10-4 win-loss record, clash with the No. 3 Lady Eagles in the day’s main game at 4 p.m.

At 2 p.m., the men take center stage with the Tamaraws, like their female counterparts, holding a twice-to-beat advantage for finishing second after the eliminations with 10 wins and two losses. The Blue Eagles, on the other hand, were in unfamiliar territory at No. 3 with an 11-3 card.

“FEU is known for being a champion and we want to bring that reputation back,” said FEU men’s coach Rey Diaz, who is seeking to end a six-year title drought for the school and deliver a 26th men’s title to Morayta.

A victory by FEU would prevent Ateneo from setting up a finals showdown against National University (NU) for a fourth straight season.

For the Lady Tamaraws, beating the Lady Eagles today would also throw another Ateneo-De La Salle championship duel out the window.

Lady Tamaraws Coach George Pascua said it is time for her wards—led by graduating spiker Bernadeth Pons—to return to the grand stage and shoot for the school’s 30th title—thus ending a 10-year title drought.

“Before, UAAP women’s volleyball belonged to FEU or UST [University of Santo Tomas]. We want to bring the title back to our school,” Pascua said. “The pressure is on us because this is our nearest to getting our 30th title—and we are the hosts this season.”

The Lady Eagles, finalists in the past six seasons with two titles, are in unfamiliar territory. The last time they were underdogs was in Season 76 with then Alyssa Valdez leading the charge from Katipunan.

Ateneo lost their last two matches to University of the Philippines and reigning back-to-back champion De La Salle and finished with a 9-5 record.

Team captain Maddie Madayag said they have to regroup and get their focus back if they wanted to get back to the finals.

“We’re hoping that we can play like the Ateneo team in Season 76. We’re not going to be complacent because FEU is strong and it’s peaking,” Madayag said.

Ateneo Coach Tai Bundit hopes that Madayag, Bea de leon, Jho Maraguinot, Kat Tolentino and setter Deanna Wong would neutralize Pons, Toni Rose Basas, Celine Domingo, Heather Guino-o and playmaker Kyle Negrito for them to force a decider on Wednesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The three-times champions Blue Eagles are not expected to back down easily, with Coach Oliver Almadro stressing graduating stars Marck Espejo and Ish Polvorosa will not let their team down.

“How will we do it? Double our effort,” said Almadro, whose wards found themselves at No. 3 after losing to NU, 23-25, 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, in their last elimination match.

The other half of the semifinals will be played tomorrow with the men’s No. 1 facing No. 4 UST at 2 p.m. and top-notcher De La Salle tangling with fourth seed NU at 4 p.m. Both matches will also be played at the MOA Arena.