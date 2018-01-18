Feed your child right

Many of us are fond of children who are chubby or on the fat side. This may look “cute” and appealing but we should be aware of the possible long-term health risks of this dietary practice.

To ensure that proper nourishment is provided to your children, the Department of Science and Technology-Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) has developed the Pinggang Pinoy for children to guide parents and child-care givers.

The color of the Pinggang Pinoy placemat for children is orange which evokes energy, vitality, cheer, excitement, warmth and adventure. Most children are drawn to bright, cheerful colors like orange. As a citrus color, orange is associated with healthy food and stimulates the appetite.

The Pinggang Pinoy suggests that a variety of foods to be consumed from each of the three basic food groups: GO ( rice and alternatives), Grow (fish and alternatives) and Glow (vegetables and fruits) foods. The GO foods give them the needed energy to be active, study and play. The GROW foods will provide them with protein to grow healthy and strong, and the GLOW foods give them vitamins and minerals to ensure they have adequate levels of micronutrients to keep them away from deficiencies and sickness. Pinggang Pinoy also suggests drinking lots of water and less sugary beverages.

The Pinggang Pinoy shows the approximate relative proportions in a meal of the three food groups as follows: half the plate is comprised of vegetables and fruits, with the vegetables portion being a bit bigger. The other half is comprised of rice and fish, with more rice than fish. These relative sizes of food group segments were established such that the recommended energy and nutrient intakes of 2015 Philippine Dietary and Reference Intakes are met.

Below are the recommendations for portions and serving sizes permeal for children aged 3 to 5 years old, 6 to 9 years old and 10 to 12 years old:

Here is a sample of a one-day meal plan for a child at 6-9 years old:

Now that you have seen how to fill up a kid’s plate, here are some tips on making sure their baon will be Pinggang Pinoy as well.

First, plan the weekly menu. Plan the child’s packed lunch or baon. This will allow you to think of healthy options to choose from. Include older children in the decision-making process. This will teach them to choose healthy food.

Secondly, prepare a different menu. Remember to include each food group like recommended by the Pinggang Pinoy. The Pinggang Pinoy can serve as a template for what kinds of food and how much food should be given to the child.

Don’t make the baon complex. The baon should be easy to prepare and easy to carry like fried fish, chicken, pork, beef tapa, fish omelette, vegetables and a piece or slice of fruit so that your child can help make and pack the food for school.

Also avoid giving soda or sugary beverages. Milk and fruit juices are healthier alternatives for the child’s baon. Always include drinking water to keep them hydrated.

Just follow the Pinggang Pinoy for children to help assure that your child has the adequate energy and nutrients to grow healthy and strong.

