FDI up 200% in October

Long-term foreign investments surged to $2 billion in October 2017, boosting Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’s (BSP) confidence in its latest foreign direct investment (FDI) projection for the year.

On Wednesday the BSP reported that FDI—or the nonresidents’ investment to the Philippines in search for longer-term yield—hit $2.02 billion in October 2017 alone, growing by about 200 percent, from the $670 million seen in the same month in 2016.

The month’s inflow is also significantly higher than September’s $754 million. “The upswing in FDI reflects continued investor confidence in the country’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals and growth prospects,” the BSP said in a statement.

The strong performance of the Philippines in terms of FDI during the month also pushed the country’s total 10-month FDI nearer the government’s projection for the entire 2017.

The FDI inflows to the Philippines from January to October hit $7.86 billion, only $140 million shy of the BSP’s $8-billion projected foreign-investment yield by end-2017. The 10-month FDI for 2017 was also 20.5 percent higher than the same January-to-October period in 2016, which was then at $6.52 billion.

Broken down, more than three-fourths of the FDI net inflows were in the form of equity capital, with gross placements rising to $1.6 billion in 2017, from the $84 million in the previous year.

During the month, the BSP said the top country sources of FDI were the Netherlands, Singapore, Kuwait, the United States and Germany. Investment in debt instruments, or the so-called intracompany borrowings between foreign direct investors and their subsidiaries in the Philippines, amounted to $431 million, 22 percent lower from 2016.

Reinvestment of earnings, meanwhile, hit $57 million, unchanged from the 2016 level.