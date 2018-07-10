FDI dip slightly in April but 4-month total rises

FOREIGN investors put in fewer dollars to bet on the Philippine economy for long-term yields in April this year, compared to the volume of their investments in the same month last year.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Tuesday reported a 3.2-percent decline in the net inflow of foreign direct investments (FDI) to the Philippines in April.

FDI is the type of investment that is often more coveted, as it stays longer in the economy and creates job opportunities for locals.

It is also not easily pulled out of the market unlike its shorter-term counterpart, the foreign portfolio investments.

In April total FDI hit $1.027 billion in net inflows, slightly lower than the $1.062 billion seen in the same month in 2017.

Still, the BSP remain optimistic of FDI inflows for the rest of the year, especially given that FDI exceeded the $1-billion mark for the month.

Despite the slight decline from last year’s volume, the April FDI net inflow is the highest in monthly volume in the first four months of 2018.

“FDI inflows were boosted by continued favorable investor sentiment on the back of the country’s solid macroeconomic fundamentals and growth prospects,” the BSP said in a statement.

4-month aggregate

The April inflow brings the 4-month aggregate FDI inflow to $3.2 billion, 24.3 percent higher than the $2.6 billion seen in the same January-to-April period in 2017.

By component, the bulk of the net inflows in April was in the form of debt instruments—or lending by foreign companies abroad to their local affiliates to fund existing operations and business expansion. This amounted to $705 million.

Meanwhile, net investments in equity capital amounted to $247 million in April. These placements emanated largely from Singapore, Hong Kong, the Netherlands; the United States and Japan, and were mainly invested in manufacturing; arts, entertainment and recreation; real estate; financial and insurance; and wholesale and retail trade activities.

Reinvestment of earnings by foreign investors, on the other hand, amounted to $75 million during the period.

For 2018 the BSP projected $8.2 billion in FDI net inflows. This means that the country must at least be able to attract about $600 million in FDI per month from May to December.