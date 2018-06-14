Father’s Day Kwentong Jollibee shines light on life’s best coaches

All throughout their lives, children look up to their fathers not only for guidance and strength, but also for inspiration and encouragement. This Father’s Day, Jollibee celebrates the important role dads play in “High Five,” the latest short-film installment in the award-winning Kwentong Jollibee series.

Directed by Chris Martinez, “High Five” tells the story of an aspiring basketball star that credits his achievements to his dad who has always believed in his capabilities and continuously motivated him.

“More than providing for the needs of the family, our fathers (or “tatay”) have been a great force that has, and continues to, shape our lives. He sees something special in us, believes in what we can accomplish, and supports us in our endeavors despite the challenges, until we reach our dreams and full potential. Simply put, we are who we are because of our dads,” said Francis Flores, Jollibee Brand Chief Marketing Officer.

The Kwentong Jollibee video showcases the incredible father-child relationship using basketball—the country’s most-loved sport—as the vehicle to deliver the message that in the game of life, dads are our best coaches—teaching and cheering us on to make the game-winning shots, always the G.O.A.T., the Greatest of All Time, in their eyes. For their children, though, fathers are, and will always be, the G.O.A.T, the Greatest of All Tatays.

Jollibee and its creative agency, McCann Worldgroup Philippines, have been reaping various awards that recognize the creative and social impact of Jollibee’s online videos. At the recent Asia-Pacific Tambuli Awards, Jollibee won Bronze and Gold awards in the Brand Storytelling and Family-Centered Brand categories, respectively, for #KwentongJollibee: Connecting with Customers Through Compelling Digital Storytelling.

Catch the “High Five” Kwentong Jollibee episode on Jollibee’s official Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/JollibeePhilippines/videos/1863257890387095./