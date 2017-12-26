Fate of Supreme Court’s top magistrate hangs in the air

THE year 2017 may be considered as another challenging year for the Judiciary as the fate of its top magistrate, Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno is the subject of impeachment proceedings before the House of the Representatives, remains hanging in the air.

Sereno’s impending impeachment trial is also giving stakeholders in the Judiciary a serious case of déjà vu. It can be recalled that the late Chief Justice Renato Corona’s term was cut short in 2012 after allies of then-President Benigno S. Aquino III successfully ousted him from his post following impeachment proceedings that found him guilty of betraying public trust and committing culpable violation of the Constitution.

But, unlike Corona who enjoyed the support of his fellow magistrates and members of the Judiciary, Sereno’s impeachment has proven that her appointment as Chief Justice caused a major crack in the once impenetrable branch of the government.

It is unlikely that Sereno would try to seek refuge, like what her predecessor did then, from her fellow magistrates to stop the impeachment proceedings, considering that several of her colleagues have testified against her in the proceedings.

Four other SC associate justices—Teresita Leonardo-de Castro, Francis Jardeleza and Noel Tijam and Arturo Brion (now retired)—have testified in the impeachment proceedings against Sereno.

Meanwhile, Senior Associate Justice Antonio Caprio, who is perceived to be Sereno’s ally in the SC based on their identical votes on high-profile issues, is said to be thinking of whether to testify as well on January 18.

Carpio, together with two Associate Justices Mariano del Castillo and Samuel Martires have been invited to appear before the House Committee on Justice when it resumes the impeachment proceedings next year.

In his impeachment complaint, lawyer Larry Gadon accused Sereno of culpable violation of the Constitution, corruption, other high crimes and betrayal of public trust.

Gadon claimed that Sereno did not declare in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) the “exorbitant lawyer’s fees” of $745,000 or P37 million that she received from the Philippine government.

The impeachment complainant said the issue of SALN declaration is the strongest case presented against Sereno.

The complaint also alleged that Sereno committed corruption when she, among others, used public funds to: finance an extravagant and lavish lifestyle by ordering the purchase of a brand-new luxurious Toyota Land Cruiser 2017 model as personal vehicle, amounting to more than P5 million; and stay in opulent hotels when attending conferences in the country and abroad.

As to the alleged acts constituting high crimes, Gadon accused Sereno, among others, of obstruction of justice by ordering the Muntinlupa judges not to issue warrants of arrest against Sen. Leila M. de Lima in connection with her drug cases; and failure to report her high attorney’s fees and pay the appropriate taxes therefore, among others.

On betrayal of public trust, the complaint alleged, among other things, that Sereno: hired an information-technology consultant with excessive compensation without public bidding; sent a strongly worded but misplaced reply to President Duterte on the judges linked to drugs, thereby inviting a head-on collision between the Presidency and the Judiciary; and prevented the CA justices to do a courtesy call on the President.

Whether Sereno would suffer the same fate as her predecessor or would come out triumphant, we would have to wait until 2018 to know the answer

Duterte winning in SC

WHILE it seems that Sereno is losing her grip of the bench she is on, Duterte is winning in the SC, as most of the cases filed against the government have been denied.

In October the Court gave the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Muntinlupa City the go-signal to hear and decide on the drug cases filed against Duterte’s no. 1 critic, former justice secretary and now detained senator de Lima.

In its ruling, the Court sided with the government chief counsel, Solicitor General Jose Calida, that it is the trial court that has jurisdiction over cases of violations of RA 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The Court held the jurisdiction should not shift to the Sandiganbayan whenever the accused occupies a position classified as Grade 27 or higher, regardless of whether the violation was alleged to have been committed in relation to the office

being occupied.

The Court ruled that the Sandiganbayan’s jurisdiction was limited to violations of the anti-graft laws and do not extend to violations of the drugs law, the SC held.

As a consequence, de Lima will remain in detention at the Camp Crame Custodial Center, while the drug cases are heard by separate branches of the RTC in

Muntinlupa City.

Martial law affirmed

The Duterte administration also won big in the SC when it affirmed early this month a ruling issued in July declaring constitutional and legal the President’s declaration of martial law in the entire Mindanao region.

In the July 2017 ruling, the Court held there was sufficient factual basis for the declaration of martial law in Mindanao and suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in the region after the attacks of local terror group Maute in May in Marawi City.

It reiterated that the power to determine the scope of territorial application of martial law belongs to the President and that there is no constitutional provision that such emergency power should be implemented only in the place where actual rebellion exists.

SC allows Marcos burial at the LNMB

Despite protests from victims of human-rights violations during the Marcos era, Duterte pushed for the burial of the late strongman Ferdinand E. Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB) in Taguig.

Marcos was eventually buried at the LNMB with full military honors on November 18.

The President’s position on Marcos burial was backed by the SC in a ruling issued on November 8 where a majority of the 15-man High Tribunal found no grave abuse of discretion on the part of Duterte in granting the plea of the Marcos family to bury the late dictator at the LNMB.

The SC found that the President committed no grave abuse of discretion in ordering that the remains of former President Marcos be buried in the LNMB because this was done in the exercise of his mandate under Article VII, Section 17, of the 1987 Constitution.

Furthermore, the High Court explained that Duterte is not bound by the 1992 Agreement entered into between former President Fidel Ramos and the Marcos family to have the remains interred instead in Batac, Ilocos Norte.

The Court pointed out that, as incumbent President, Duterte has the right “to amend, revoke, or rescind political agreements entered into by his predecessor” and to come up with policies that he thinks will be effective in fulfilling his mandate.

The Court also held that the petitioners failed to back their claims that the President was motivated by a debt of gratitude and payback to the Marcoses for their support in the last elections in allowing the late strongman’s burial at the LNMB.

It added that Marcos cannot be denied the right to be acknowledged as a legislator, a secretary of National Defense, a military personnel, a war veteran and recipient of a Medal of Valor citation.

The Court also did not give credence to arguments of the petitioners that Marcos was not qualified for burial at the LNMB because he had been convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude.

In fact, the Court noted Marcos was not convicted by final judgment of any offense involving moral turpitude.

But will the coming year be another lucky year for the Duterte administration? This question will be answered when the SC resolves other pending cases next year such as the petition seeking to stop the government war against illegal drugs.

It can be recalled that the SC had concluded oral arguments on the petitions filed by human-rights groups Free Legal Assistance Group and Center for International Law against the administration’s war on drugs.

Solicitor General Jose Calida has branded as “disingenuous moves to destabilize the Duterte administration and sow anarchy” the filing of the petitions.

He argued that the petitions seeking to stop the implementation of Philippine National Police Command Memorandum Circular 16-2016, or “Oplan Double Barrel,” and Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Memorandum Circular 2017-112, or the “Masa Masid” project, if granted, is detrimental to the government and a grave threat to the nation.

Aside from this, other controversies expected to be brought before the SC include the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion seen to generate as much as P130 billion in fresh revenues through higher tax imposed on fuel, coal and sugar-sweetened beverages, among others, and the controversial P3 billion anti-dengue vaccine of the Department of Health.