Farm-sector growth in Q3 dragged down by livestock, fisheries

The lackluster performance of the livestock and fisheries subsectors slowed the expansion of the country’s farm output in the third quarter, based on the latest data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In its quarterly report, titled “Performance of Philippine Agriculture,” the PSA said farm-production growth in the July-to-September period settled at 2.32 percent. In the same period last year, output expanded by nearly 3 percent. From April to June 2017, the farm sector grew 6.18 percent.

“Livestock and fishery pulled down agricultural production growth. There was a sharp slowdown in hogs production, the main [livestock] industry. There were also declines in fish catch and small gains in seaweeds production,” economist Rolando T. Dy told the BusinessMirror.

Dy, who is the executive director of the University of Asia and the Pacific’s Center for Food and Agri Business, had projected that farm output in the third quarter would expand by 3.5 percent.

PSA data showed that the livestock subsector, which accounted for 18.37 percent of total output, grew by a mere 0.91 percent. In the third quarter of 2016, the livestock subsector’s output rose by 4.54 percent. Hog production, according to PSA data, reached 527,600 metric tons (MT), slightly higher than the 522,840 MT recorded last year.

“The subsector’s gross earnings amounted to P68.9 billion, and registered an increase of 14.88 percent from last year’s record,” the PSA report read.

Dy also noted that the bird-flu outbreak in some Central Luzon towns had a minimal impact on the poultry sector, which posted a 3.43-percent hike in output. The government announced that bird flu struck a farm in San Luis, Pampanga on August 11.

The fisheries subsector, which accounted for 17.4 percent of total agricultural production, continued its downward trend. Output contracted by 4.27 percent in the July-to-Septemper period.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol told the BusinessMirror that he plans to roll out projects that would boost the livestock and fisheries subsectors’ output, following their lackluster performance in the third quarter.

“We need to focus more on fisheries and livestock. We have to pursue our fisheries modernization program to include construction of more fishports, postharvest facilities, and establish aquamarine production facilities,” Piñol said via SMS.

PSA data showed the crops subsector again buoyed the performance of the farm sector. The production of the crops subsector, which accounted for 46.89 percent of the total agricultural output, grew by 5.18 percent.

Palay production in the third quarter reached 3.389 million metric tons (MMT), 14.18 percent higher than the 2.968 MMT recorded a year ago.

“This was attributed to the increases in harvest areas because of early occurrence of rains and availability of water during the planting period in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Western Visayas and Soccsksargen,” the PSA report read.

“More plantings were also cited in Mimaropa and this was traced to the availability of hybrid and certified seeds from the Department of Agriculture and local government units and adequate water supply during the planting months,” it added.

The PSA also noted output gains among other major crops, such as coconut, sugarcane, banana, pineapple, tobacco, peanut, mongo, cassava, sweet potato, tomato and rubber.

Increases in the production of other major crops cushioned the impact of the decline in corn output, which settled at 2.589 MMT, 2.74 percent lower than last year’s 2.662 MMT.

“At current prices, the gross value of production in agriculture amounted to P382.5 billion. This was 6.27 percent higher than the previous year’s record,” the PSA said.

Data from the PSA also showed total farm-sector production in January to September expanded by 4.6 percent.

Earlier economists told the BusinessMirror that the bird-flu outbreak in Central Luzon could slow the farm sector’s output in the July-to-December period.

“If [bird flu] is contained then it would have minimal impact. But consumer panic could affect chicken demand and drive down prices and profits,” Dy said in an earlier interview. “If unfounded panic continues, then pork and fish prices would go up.”

Economist Pablito M. Villegas, vice president of Confederation Filipino Consulting Organizations, said the bird-flu outbreak could affect the poultry sector, but the extent would depend on the government’s reaction.

“It depends on the speed of containment versus its spread effect, including the extent of consumer scarce which will affect both supply and demand decisions [in the market],” Villegas said in an earlier interview.

“Surely, the bird-flu outbreak will have an impact on the poultry sector in the third and fourth quarter. It could really go down,” he added.