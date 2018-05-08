Farm-output expansion slowed in Q1

THE lackluster performance of the fisheries subsector slowed the expansion of the country’s farm output in the first quarter, according to the latest data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Tuesday.

In its quarterly report, the PSA said agriculture output grew by 1.47 percent in the January-to-March period, slower than the 5.21 percent recorded in the same period last year.

“The huge fisheries decline is a surprise. It pulled down all the other gains. Fisheries and aquaculture comprise about 15 percent of total GVA (Gross Value Added),” economist Rolando T. Dy told the BusinessMirror.

Dy, who is the executive director of the University of Asia and the Pacific’s Center for Food and Agri Business, had projected farm output in the first quarter to grow between 2 percent and 2.5 percent.

The gross value output of the fisheries subsector at constant pricces declined by 4.61 percent to P27.526 billion, from P28.857 billion recorded in the January-to-March period of 2017.

The PSA attributed the decline to the delayed restocking of freshwater cages in Laguna de Bay caused by the demolition of fish pens and fewer recorded catch volume by fishermen due to unfavorable weather conditions.

“The subsector contributed to 13.36 percent of the total agricultural output,” the PSA said. “Except for skipjack and seaweed, all the major species recorded lower production levels.”

However, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said the decline in fisheries production during the period was “expected” due to the government-imposed closed fishing season.

“The decline in the fisheries was expected in the first quarter because of the closhed fishing season in most fishing grounds all over the country from December to March,” Piñol told reporters via SMS.

Given the dismal performance of the fisheries subsector, Dy said it is time to create a separate department that would oversee the subsector to ensure its recovery and improvement.

“It is about time we have a Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture to address long-term concerns and employ professionals,” he said. “[The Department of Agriculture] is too big to manage.”

Data from the PSA showed that the crops subsector again buoyed the performance of the farm sector during the period. The value of crops subsector production in the first quarter expanded by 1.79 percent to P110.807 billion at constant prices, from P108.855 billion recorded a year ago. “Palay and corn posted production increases of 4.61 percent and 4.66 percent, respectively,” the PSA said.

“Improvements in production were also noted among the major crops, such as coconut, banana, pineapple, tobacco, abaca, peanut, mongo, tomato, eggplant and rubber,” it added.

Data from the PSA showed that unmilled rice output in the January-to-March period rose by 4.61 percent to 4.622 million metric tons (MMT), from the previous year’s 4.419 MMT

This is the highest first-quarter palay production recorded by the Philippines since 1987.

The PSA attributed the increase in palay production to expansion in harvested areas with high-yielding varieties, adequate irrigation water supply and rainfall during the

planting period.

“The increases in area harvested were also attributed to the financial assistance from the DA and local government units, such as the Production Loan Easy Acces, Special Assistance for Agricultural Development and Bottom-Up Budgeting Program in Mimaropa, Davao region and Soccsksargen,” the PSA said.

The livestock subsector, which accounted for 16.96 percent of total agricultural output, posted a 2.11-percent hike in production on the back of the sustained demand for meat and higher farm-gate prices. “Hog, the major growth driver, increased by 2.39 percent,” the PSA said. “The gross value of livestock production amounted to P75.5 billion at current prices, which was 15.46 percent more than last year’s record.”

PSA data also showed that the value of poultry subsector output in the first quarter rose by 5.24 percent to P32.824 billion due to the expansion of commercial farms and improved production. The subsector accounted for 15.93 percent of the total agricultural output.

“Chicken and chicken eggs contributed to the subsector’s positive performance with respective growths of 4.93 percent and 7.42 percent,” the PSA said.

“At current prices, the subsector’s gross earnings amounted to P57.5 billion, or 8.53 percent higher than the previous year’s level,” the PSA added.