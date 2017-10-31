Farm-gate price of rice continues slide

THE average farm-gate price of unmilled rice fell for the fifth consecutive week in October and settled at P18.73 per kilogram, according to the latest report of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

As of the second week of October, data from the PSA showed that the farm-gate price of unmilled rice declined by nearly 1 percent, from the previous week’s P18.91 per kg.

However, on a yearly basis, the farm-gate price was 7.41 percent higher than the P17.44 per kg recorded in the second week of October 2016, according to the PSA’s report, titled “Updates on Palay Price and Corn Prices.”

Data from the PSA also showed that the average retail price of regular milled rice during the period inched up by 2.14 percent to P38.03 per kg, from P37.23 per kg a year ago.

“The average wholesale price of regular-milled rice at P35.54 per kg dropped by 0.1 percent from previous week’s quotation,” the report read. “However, it climbed by 2.7 percent from the same week in the previous year.”

The PSA report noted that on a weekly basis, the wholesale price of well-milled rice dropped to a four-week low.

“The average wholesale price of well-milled rice at P39.15 per kg recorded a 0.26-percent decline from previous week’s level of P39.25 per kg,” the report read. “During the week, the average retail price of well-milled rice retained its previous week’s level of P42.24 per kg.”

However, on a yearly basis, both the wholesale and retail prices of well-milled rice during the period grew by 2.2 percent and 1.66 percent, respectively.

Data from the PSA also showed that the average farm-gate price of yellow corn during the period rose by 4.4 percent to P11.49 per kg, from P11.01 per kg a year ago. It was also slightly higher than the previous week’s price of P11.46 per kg.

“The average farm-gate price of white-corn grain at P15.24 per kg went up further by 1.73 percent, from previous week’s level and by 34.39 percent from a-year-ago quotation of P11.34 per kg,” the report read.

The country’s rice supply is expected to get a boost, as harvest has started, and imports have started arriving. As of October 4 the National Food Authority (NFA) said a total of 178,392 metric tons (MT), or 82.16 percent, of the 250,000 MT contracted by the food agency, was already delivered to various ports in the country.

The remaining volume of about 65,600 MT, or 15.44 percent, is either in transit or at laycan, while 6,000 MT have yet to be shipped from Vietnam, according to the NFA.

“While there is a slight delay in the arrival of part of the rice imports, the NFA has enough stocks to supply the needs of relief-giving agencies and local government units should such need arise,” NFA Administrator Jason Laureano Y. Aquino said in a statement.

As of October 25 the NFA said it has procured a total of 299,506 bags of palay as harvest begins to peak in some provinces across the country. This brought to 389,282 bags of palay already procured since January nationwide, according to the NFA.