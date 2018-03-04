Fallin’ 2.0 packs 12 Monkeys on V-day

IT was that time of the year again when people were too busy on the streets, looked for something special or handy surprises to give, labored at the thought of where they will dine, what was something unique they could do before they give their flowers, or just the idea of how special it was to express love during that special day…

For some people, it is and will always be music. Valentine’s Day was just around the corner, and having brought your date right at the very place where s/he could be serenaded, on the night before anyone could ever make up their minds of what to do for the holiday of hearts, I think that was perfect…

Timely or not, it was an ideal date when December Avenue and Clara Benin announced that they would once again be doing a collab-gig. After their mini-concert in Cebu, they decided to bring the love here in Manila on February 13. It was a salubong of soulful music experience for everyone to either make or break their hearts: Fallin’, version 2.0 (Fallin’ 2.0)

The crowd didn’t seem to bother any traffic or late night agendas: they just came through and through until the whole place was full. Reserved seats or not, cold beers or just a glass of iced tea, it was everyone’s excitement that made the whole 12 Monkeys Pub Hall that night as if they will once again be seeing the two local acts for the very first time.

Bea Lorenzo’s opening act set the mood of the crowd at 10 pm. It was then followed by the one-and-only Clara Benin on stage with her very own rendition of Yellow by Coldplay. If you will look around closely that night, Valentine’s Day didn’t even ring a bell but everyone was sharing the love already. The voice of a lullaby coming out from an angel will never get old and will never be enough satisfaction to listen, but something you will crave for more. Benin also sang some of her original compositions such as Tila, Parallel Universe and December.

The night became even more interesting when December Avenue hit the stage. They played their old acts together with the newly-released ones where lead vocalist Zel Bautista even changed the lyrics of Kahit Di Mo Alam: “Hanggang sa dulo ng ating walang hanggan…” to this: “Hanggang sa dulo ng wala naman talaga.” Right there and then, the emotions after every song were enticing while at the same time, hurtful.

Bautista even shared the reason people went through to their event that night was either because they were happy, or broken.

But of course, it was a night with nothing but pure love and music. The crowd had their own memorable moments that night.

The best part was hearing Benin and December Avenue sing Fallin’ all once again. Indeed, it was a successful event made possible by everyone who sang their hearts out with overjoyed smiles on their faces.

Guess everyone ended up happy on Valentine’s Day, after all!