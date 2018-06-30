Fake it till you make it

AS someone who works with brands, I see Unilever’s statement that it will cut ties with influencers who rely on fake followers and likes as good for media. This is because many of these influencers—who, in honesty, don’t really have any influence at all—have been faking it till they make it.

Years ago, I was following a blogger named Christine Dychiao. This was long before influencers became a thing. Anyway, at that time Dychiao was a stay-at-home wife and mom living in Singapore and I so loved her sense of style that I would try to imitate it. Now, that’s influence.

Sadly, what is called influence these days is really just a sexy girl with lots of bikini photos on her Instagram timeline. I mean, say what you will about Kylie Jenner, but she is a real influencer.

“At Unilever, we believe influencers are an important way to reach consumers and grow our brands. Their power comes from a deep, authentic and direct connection with people, but certain practices like buying followers can easily undermine these relationships,” Unilever Chief Marketing Officer Keith Weed, said in a statement.

“We need to take urgent action to rebuild trust before it’s gone forever,” he stressed.

Unilever is the multinational behind brands like Dove, Creamsilk, Simple, Pond’s and many others.

According to Unilever, data collected by Captiv8, a company that connects influencers to brands, showed that an influencer with 100,000 followers might earn an average of $2,000 for a sponsored tweet, while an influencer with a million followers might earn $20,000. Okay, influencers here don’t make that much because, of course, we are a Third World country but a blogger can get a lot for a single sponsored Instagram post. By a lot, I mean it could start from the cash equivalent of a minimum-wage earner’s salary for a month.

Once a photo is posted on Instagram, you will see it earning a lot of likes. Sadly, once you go through the likes, you’ll realize that a lot of them are fakes. A friend of mine has an Alexa subscription and that’s where you really see if a blogger, vlogger or influencer has real followers.

Alexa provides site and content audits, competitive analysis and keyword research.

For instance, it can show you from which countries an influencer’s followers are usually from. If over 50 percent of those followers are from India, then your favorite influencer is probably faking it. Why India? Because there are many business-process outsourcing and information-technology companies there.

In the Philippines, most brands are still obsessed with influencers—but there is a worldwide disenchantment against them.

I can’t blame the brands. So many brand managers, new graduates or just a couple of years into the work force, have grown up idolizing these influencers. Now that they finally have the power, of course they would want to meet their idols and what better way to do that than to hire them for a campaign.

UK marketer Zazzle Media said the brands it handles have no plans to work with influencers this year.

“The key to improving the situation is threefold: cleaning up the influencer ecosystem by removing misleading engagement; making brands and influencers more aware of the use of dishonest practices; and improving transparency from social platforms to help brands measure impact,” said Unilever’s Weed.