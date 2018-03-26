Fajardo on track to win 6th BPC award

June Mar Fajardo appeared as the overwhelming leader for the Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award, just as his team, the San Miguel Beermen, tries to claim a record-setting fourth-straight Philippine Basketball Association All-Filipino title in as many years.

The 6-foot-10 center has averaged a league-leading 22.9 points and 1.8 blocks, and second-best 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks to accumulate 44.2 statistical points (SPs) after the semifinals.

Fajardo, who entered Asia’s first pay-for-play league as the top overall pick in 2012, is on track to bag his sixth BPC plum, a new record for the 28-year-old Cebuano.

He currently shares the throne with his mentor, Danny Ildefonso, with most BPC trophies, at five. Fajardo also ties San Miguel great Mon Fernandez and Purefoods’ legend Alvin Patrimonio at top of the list of Most Valuable Player awards, with four.

Barangay Ginebra has an entry in the top 5 players of the Philippine Cup in Japeth Aguilar, who held his own against Fajardo in their semis clash.

Aguilar, who is seeded second in the race, collected 36.7 SPs. He played heavy minutes in the Final Four in the absence of center Greg Slaughter, who sat down in the entire series due to a nagging ankle injury.

The Gin Kings’ failure to advance in the Finals could mean a runaway victory for Fajardo, as the other conterders, Arwind Santos (36.4), Stanley Pringle (36.1) and JP Erram (35.3) are miles away in the statistical race.