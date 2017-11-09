Faeldon brands witness in drug case as just another ‘Udong Mahusay’

FORMER Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon has asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to junk the criminal cases filed against him and several others by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in connection with the P6.4-billion smuggling of illegal drugs in May.

In a joint memorandum submitted to the DOJ, Faeldon and his corespondent, lawyer Jelina Maree Magsuci, branded the complaint against them as mere “hearsay.”

Faeldon likened PDEA agent and complainant Norman Balquiedra to Udong Mahusay, who, inAugust 2003, surfaced and gave highly damaging information before the Senate against then-First Gentleman Miguel Arroyo.

“The Philippine Senate and the media were taken for a ride, for a few months later, Mahusay made a volte-face and recanted his affidavit. He thereafter charged his ‘handler,‘ Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson Sr., of coercing him to execute his affidavit against FG Arroyo,” Faeldon said. In its complaint filed before the DOJ, the PDEA accused Faeldon and corespondents of conspiring to import illegal drugs and protecting or coddling of drug traffickers in violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Apart from the drug charges, Faeldon and other respondents are also accused of obstruction of justice under Presidential Decree 1829 for harboring or concealing, or facilitating the escape of the persons behind the drug shipment; for negligence and tolerance under Article 208 of the Revised Penal Code; and for violating Section 3 of RA 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The case stemmed from the discovery of 604 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, found on May 26 during a raid of a warehouse of Hongfei Logistics in Valenzuela City.

The shabu shipment managed to enter the country through the BOC after being declared as kitchenware, footwear and moldings.

Faeldon said the DOJ should dismiss the complaint against him and his fiancée since Balquiedra’s September 18 reply affidavit filed before the DOJ showed the allegations are based on mere hearsay.

“Complainant Balquiedra’s candid admission in his reply affidavit that all of the allegations in his complaint affidavit are hearsay, is the final nail in the coffin of the above-captioned complaint,” he added.

“Such admission, is not even true, for this Balquiedra’s allegations are not just hearsay, but in fact double hearsay, as well as the products of his fertile imagination,” Faeldon stressed.

The DOJ has wrapped up its preliminary investigation on the complaint and is expected to come up with a resolution soon.