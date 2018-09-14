If you think that a lavish hotel is all about meetings, events, staycations and gastronomical fetes for adults, think again. It’s also about that well-deserved luxurious pampering that knows no age! Marriott Manila’s Quan Spa is now offering facial and massage services for the little ones and teens. Take you daughter to a rewarding retreat with the new strawberry hydraboost facial (for 9-17 years old) at P3,600; or a relaxing aroma fusion massage (16-17 years old) at P2,000.

Quan Spa is a full-service spa that offers various treatments and services to pamper guests using a combination of organic and marine based products. With the addition of kid-friendly services, the spa is bound to be the cherry on top of family staycations at the Manila Marriott.