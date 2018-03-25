‘Faces of agony’: A Lenten paintings exhibit

Members of the Saturday Group, the country’s premier artists’ group, present more than 25 artworks that capture their interpretations of the Lenten season in a very apt exhibit.

“It’s our first Lenten group show,” said Saturday Group president Omi Reyes, who believes the season is appropriate for artists and their audience to “open conversations about God or our relationship with our Creator while it is also our expression of thanksgiving.”

Focused on the artists’ individual artistic pursuits, the show is a way of “going back to one’s faith or to Him,” said long-time member Franklin Valencia, “as we delve on the passion, death and resurrection of Christ, or our interpretations of them.”

Velencia’s work, titled Faces of Agony, dramatically portrays the many aspects of Christ’s suffering on the cross, while Francis Nacion’s Roses and Thorns, Maryrose Gisbert’s Christo, Salvador Ching’s Hail the King, Anna de Leon Marcelo’s In His Hand, Nida Cranbourne’s My Favorite Sunflower and Reyes’s Ichtus offer varying depictions of Christ or symbols of salvation.

Meanwhile, the Saturday Group is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with a milestone exhibit of close to 200 works by its founders, including Alfredo Roces and National Artist Hernando R. Ocampo, and current members on view until May 6 at the Juan Luna Gallery of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

The group’s roster of members includes 10 other national artists besides Ocampo: Carlos V. Francisco, Vicente S. Manansala, Cesar F. Legaspi, Arturo R. Luz, Ang Kiukok, Jose T. Joya, Benedicto R. Cabrera and Federico Aguilar Alcuaz for painting or visual arts, and F. Sionil Jose and Cirilo F. Bautista for literature.

The group’s first Lenten exhibit that started on March 24 and runs until April 19 at The Saturday Group Gallery, Fourth Level, East Wing, Shangri-La Plaza Mall, Mandaluyong City.