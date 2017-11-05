F2 ladies surprise Blaze gals

F2 LOGISTICS debuted in style in the 2017 Chooks-to-Go Philippine Superliga Grand Prix by dealing Petron its first loss of the tournament, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22, in the league’s Spike on Tour late Saturday night at the University of Saint La Salle Coliseum in Bacolod City.

After missing the first few play dates because of the De La Salle Lady Spikers’s campaign in University Games in Dumaguete City last week, the Cargo Movers were not to be denied an explosive first win, with Venezuelan Olympian Maria Jose Perez scoring 18 points—all from spikers—she laced with eight digs.

Perez drew adequate support from American reinforcement Kennedy Bryan and De La Salle star Kianna Dy, who chipped in 14 hits apiece.

Reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player Majoy Baron and former Lady Spikers Aby Maraño and Cha Cruz also shone and combined for 16 points.

Setter Kim Fajardo dished out 25 excellent sets with five points, while the second Best Libero in Asia, Dawn Macandili, protected the floor with 14 digs and 13 receptions for the Cargo Movers.

The victory came as a sort of sweet revenge for F2 Logistics, which lost to Petron in the All Filipino Conference finals.

Cargo Movers Coach Ramil de Jesus said they caught their opponents clueless on what they will bring to the tournament.

“I think it was a huge factor that this was our first game, since they have yet to see us play,” De Jesus said. “But I believe that we won with just the breaks of the game. Petron knows us well. They know how we play and they know our imports, too.”

It was Petron’s first lost after a 3-0 start. American import Hillary Hurley led the losers with 21 points, while skipper Ces Molina and Lindsay Stalzer added 13 hits apiece.

Cocolife, meanwhile, earned its first win in third outing as the Asset Managers leaned on the combined 48 points of

Imports Taylor Milton and Tai Manu-Olevao combined for 48 points as Cocolife won its first match in three matches by upsetting past Cignal in a five-set thriller, 19-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-15, 15-9. Cignal dropped to 1-3 won-lost.