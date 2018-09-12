Exporters to Palace: Don’t blame trade war for inflation

EXPORTERS on Tuesday fired back at President Duterte and his men in Malacañang for blaming the trade war as the cause of rising inflation, and said the Philippines is far from being hit by the economic tiff.

Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr., president of the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc., argued the country is not taking any damage from the trade war.

He even argued the Philippines stands to benefit from it, given that investors fleeing the trade conflict might take refuge in the country.

“As of now, I do not see any negative impact on us. At the moment, I can see there is even an opportunity from the trade war,” Ortiz-Luis said in a news briefing.

The export industry leader was responding to the President’s recent statement that US President Donald J. Trump’s tariffs are to be blamed for the country’s rising consumer prices. He said when Trump increased tariffs and raised interest rates, everything went up.

This was echoed by Duterte’s communications officials, in spite of earlier statements from the economic team that the Philippines could even benefit from the trade war. Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez in June shrugged off fears that the country is at the short end of the stick with the United States and China going all out in their trade conflict.

“The ongoing trade war by two major economies, [the] US and China, is not seen to have a major impact on the Philippines,” Lopez said.

Ortiz-Luis reiterated this analysis, but clarified he has yet to study the impact of the trade war should it carry on in the long run. “In the future, I do not know how much it will affect us and to what extent,” he said.

“We have a lot of products that could be affected that we do not expect at this time, like electronic parts. We supply China, we buy from China. We supply the US, we buy from the US. I do not know how they will be affected by this,” he added.

However, looking at the present, Ortiz-Luis argued he cannot comprehend how Trump’s protectionist measures significantly weighed on the country’s inflation, which has been ticking upward month after month.

August inflation was recorded at 6.4 percent. This was way above the Central Bank’s target range of 2 to 4 percent.