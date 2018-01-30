Exporters eye 20% share in P89.4-billion CCT fund

Exporters are asking the government to reallocate at least 20 percent of its funding for the conditional-cash transfer (CCT) program to interventions that will help the export sector diversify its offerings and make its growth less vulnerable to external conditions.

The sector’s growth has been fluctuating in the previous years, growing robustly in one year then falling sharply the following year, before rebounding strongly the next year.

With this, the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) is urging the Duterte administration to rethink its allocation for the CCT program, which, according to the group’s president, is consuming a huge portion of the government’s budget without providing long-term benefits for Filipinos.

Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis lamented the government’s decision to allocate P89.41 billion to the CCT program, but only gave the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) P5.18 billion this year.

The Philexport president said to improve the country’s export industry, it must prioritize funding for the DTI, especially due to its critical mandate. “Well, obviously, the product development and marketing-promotions budget should be improved because the budget of the DTI, which is tasked to do these, is just too little,” Ortiz-Luis said in an interview with the BusinessMirror.

Under the 2018 national budget, the DTI received P5.18 billion, of which P2.25 billion is allotted for the development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). On the other hand, the CCT program raked in P89.41 billion, of which P82.08 billion is for cash grants.

Ortiz-Luis recommended that the government transfer at least 20 percent of the funding for the CCT program to assistance to MSMEs. “What we are trying to ask the government is why not devote or allocate 20 percent of that to Small Business Corp. [SBC]?” he said.

Based on calculations done by the BusinessMirror, this could come up to P17.88 billion in additional funds for SBC, which presently has an allocation of P1 billion. “Up to now, I cannot understand what the CCT is for,” Ortiz-luis said.

The Philexport chief added that exporters will greatly benefit from additional financial support from the government, as the industry has not been seeing steady growth over the past years. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), total exports from January to November of last year reached $58.10 billion, a 10.8-percent hike compared to $52.44 billion year-on-year.

Ortiz-Luis pointed out the country could grow out of its export comfort zone of electronic products if the government would just provide MSMEs additional funding. He added that “it is easier said than done” to diversify the country’s exports, but is attainable if given proper assistance.

Electronic products continue to top the country’s export commodities, as of latest data from the PSA, as it accounted for 58.1 percent of the total share of export revenue last November. The export of this commodity grew by 12.7 percent, from a value of $2.56 billion in November 2016.

The country’s export sales in 2016 registered a 4.4-percent decrease to $56.23 billion, from $58.83 billion in 2015.

In reporting the country’s 2016 external trade performance, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia already mentioned the need to diversify. “This means that we need to keep diversifying and exploring new markets, in addition to fully tapping our existing trade agreements to push further our upward trajectory.”

He added that the country needs to instill a global mind-set on MSMEs and provide them a conducive business environment. This can be done through helping them address internal and external constraints to their development and trade potential. He noted that all these strategies are included in the proposed Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022.

The Export Development Council (EDC) aimed for a 4-percent to 5-percent export growth for 2017, and is optimistic that it hit that target, Ortiz-Luis said.

He added the EDC’s growth target for this year is 3 percent to 5 percent, but, considering the recent improvement in the country’s export performance, he said it might reach as high as 8 percent. “We expect to be nearer to 8 percent this year [given the proper] assistance from the government,” he said.

Ortiz-Luis also said the government’s infrastructure program, which will go into full swing this year, will bolster the country’s trade movement, leading to better export performance. “We know very well that investments on infrastructure will be the driver for this, provided that the government will not get distracted in its plan,” he said.

Economist Alvin Ang, director of the Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development, said this is not the right time to slash the CCT budget, as it is hoped to cushion the impact of the administration tax-reform program.

“We can’t do that. The MSME sector has enough funds; it’s the quality of projects that is the problem. As I said, I think the issue is the quality, because the banks themselves are supposed to loan by law but are not doing it. Besides, you need the CCT to cushion tax impacts. Of course, correct targeting and implementation of CCT is a different issue,” Ang told the BusinessMirror.