Experts push for open data law to reduce disaster risk

A multisectoral forum of scientists, academics, government and civil-society experts are pushing for a new law that provides open access to data that are crucial in responding to disasters.

Dr. Alfredo Mahar Lagmay, a professor at the National Institute of Geological Sciences, University of the Philippines, presented the findings of his study, titled “An Open Data Law for Climate Resilience and Disaster Risk Reduction,” at a forum organized by independent think tank Stratbase Albert del Rosario Institute (ADRi) last week.

Prof. Dindo Manhit, president of Stratbase ADRi, said while strides have been made on disaster preparedness since Supertyphoon Yolanda (international code name Haiyan) hit the country in 2013, the study remains highly relevant with the frequency of natural disasters hitting the country every year.

“We’re one of the most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change, as well as other natural disasters, owing mainly to our geographical location. Worse, the consequence of these disasters is aggravated by poor infrastructure, which is more pronounced in the countryside, where, tragically, calamities more frequently occur,” he said.

Lagmay cited an incident during the rescue operations following the 2006 landslide in Saint Bernard, Southern Leyte, as a testament to the life-saving potential of freely available data in disaster response.

“It was one of the biggest landslides in the world in the past century and, for so many days, a 2,000-man search and rescue team tried to look for one barangay—Guinsaugon, particularly an elementary school. There was word that came out that there was a teacher who texted saying that they were still there, alive, with 400 children,” he said.

The school, which was supposedly buried under 30 meters of rubble, actually had a global poisitioning system point that could’ve been used to aid rescuers, Lagmay said. “We knew there was available data, but the GPS point was only given on the seventh day after the request, and so the rescue efforts failed. More than 1,000 died.”

Lagmay said that, after studying disasters like the Saint Bernard landslide and related policies, the need for an open-data approach emerged, he said. “We must have open access. We must have open knowledge, open science and open government,” he said.

Layer Lysander Castillo, secretary- general of the Philippine Business for Environmental Stewardship, stressed the importance of institutionalizing a law on open data to push government agencies to the right direction.

“We have manpower challenges, technology challenges and capacity challenges, and that’s where having a law is an advantage,” Castillo said.