Experts, Koko weigh in on 3rd telco search after Duterte’s pitch

WHILE the selection process for the third telco has made significant strides over the weekend, experts are now advocating for a tweaking of the draft terms of reference (TOR) to help facilitate a smoother entry of a new player in the market.

“Now that the President has declared very adamantly in his SONA (State-of-the-Nation-Adress) that improvement of telecoms services is a top government priority, the lead agencies should take their cue and fast track the rules on the entry of a third telco player,” Pimentel III said.

Better Broadband Alliance Convener Mary Grace Mirandilla-Santos listed at least two items in the draft rules governing the search for the third player that could warrant some revisiting.

For example, she said, the government should not give unilateral powers to the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) over a possible termination of the process.

“Primarily, the TOR should delete the clause on NTC’s power to unilaterally terminate the selection process, in order to promote the transparency and integrity of the selection process,” she told the BusinessMirror.

Santos also pointed out that the government must impose tougher rules on the minimum broadband speeds for the new telco. “The minimum broadband speed should ideally increase over the course of five years,” she said.

Friday last week saw the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) adopting the terms of reference that favors the highest committed level of service over the auction model.

The said rules is a points-based contest that will judge third telco aspirants on the basis of their committed speed, coverage and capital.

Under the draft rules, third telco bidding participants should target to cover at least 30 percent of the population with a minimum speed of 5 Mbps through a P40-billion capital and operational expenditure program annually.

These minimum requirements are to be matched or topped to earn extra points for each criterion. The weight of each criterion varies from the first year to the fifth.

A public hearing — much like a congressional deliberation — will be set in August, depending on the speed of the resolution of a legal tussle over a slice of radio frequency.

The public hearing will allow the agency to enhance the current draft terms, and publish the official TOR after two weeks of review and amendments—if any.

The selection process had been on a standstill before the finalization of its mode of implementation, as the Department of Finance raised valid points on revenue generation through an auction.

Friday’s resolution was seen as a landmark decision, as even President Duterte made special mention of the third telco initiative during his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) late Tuesday.

During his national report, Duterte said the third telco search will break what he termed as a “well-entrenched duopoly.”

Long dominated by Smart Communications Inc. and Globe Telecom Inc. the telco market in the Philippines continues to lag behind peers in the Asean in terms of speed, infrastructure, and in some areas, price.

Based on Ookla’s research, the Philippines ranked 97th out of 125 countries in terms of mobile data speeds, and 84th out of 135 in fixed broadband.

Tower infrastructure is likewise below par — at only 16,000 towers versus the total demand of 70,000 towers.

The third telco, according to Mr. Duterte, will usher in an era wherein telco services will be “reliable, inexpensive and secure,” something that his administration “resolved” to do over its six-year term.

He also said the selection process will be “fair, reasonable, comprehensive,” and open to all aspirants.

Santos said her group is “happy to hear the President emphasize during the Sona that the third telco to be chosen must provide the best possible services at reasonably accessible prices as public service is the primary objective in introducing a new player.”

Digital real estate

However, she also cautioned the government that efforts to spur competition and shake up the market will be for little to no effect if policies on digital real estate management will not be improved.

“During or after the new major player selection, the government must focus efforts on overall telecom and spectrum management reforms in order to truly create a market environment that is conducive to competition for the long-term,” she said.

In the Philippines, radio frequencies are assigned to telcos, and not auctioned. This has been one of the practices that led to what DICT Secretary Eliseo M. Rio Jr. called as “spectrum hoarding.”

The government hopes to publish the final terms of reference for the selection process sometime in October, while it aims to award the third telco spot by December.

From then, it will take the third telco about two months to finish its incorporation process, including securing approvals from the privacy commission.

Filipinos can start using its services in the middle of 2019 — at least, that is the target.

‘Fast-track search’

Senator Aquilino Pimentel III, citing Duterte’s Sona declaration, prodded government regulators Tuesday to “fast-track the entry of a third telco player.”

Pimentel III now chairs the Senate’s Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship Committee.

As then Senate President, Pimentel last June assailed the “languid pace with which the long-delayed rules on the assignment of radio frequencies were being formulated” by the DICT and the multi-agency Oversight Committee for the Entry of a New Major Player in the Public Telecommunications Market, noting these frequencies were needed by a new entrant to the domestic telco market.

He lamented that “no concrete and positive steps had been taken by the concerned government agencies” since he called their attention last month.

Pimentel pointed out that President Duterte’s SONA message should be taken as “a strong wake-up call.”

“Should the agencies just treat it like one of those dropped calls or lost text messages that telco consumers experience every day? Would the DICT and the oversight committee say Message Not Sent, Mr. President?” Pimentel wondered, even as he asserted that “telecommunications is just as potent an economic driver as physical infrastructure.”

The senator cited recent government statistics showing an estimated 73 million cellphone users in the country today, with the figure ballooning by another 3 million by 2020. Moreover, he added, Filipinos spend an average per day of 3.2 hours online using cellphones and 5.2 hours on other mobile devices and desktop PCs.