Expert: PHL election system not prepared for data breach

HACKING the elections had been reported worldwide, but the Philippines seemed not prepared to fight online attackers, according to a cybersecurity expert.

Speaking at the just-concluded PilipinasCon 2018 at the Enderun Colleges on McKinley Hill in Taguig City, Marc Goodman said that the susceptibility of the country’s electoral system to online threats was established in April 2016, when Filipino hackers committed data theft involving the government.

A month before the presidential poll during the same year, a group named Anonymous took over the web site of the Commission on Elections.

With this incident, over 55 million voter’s data, 200,000 e-mails, 2.3 million passport details and 15.7 million fingerprints were leaked and made available in the dark Web.

“That was the largest government data breach in the world so far, and it was carried out by a 23-year-old Filipino,” he said.

Goodman said the vulnerabilities of the election system is high, especially in this age of automation when it is easier to cheat merely with a click of a button.

Voting machines, according to him, are “hackable.” This was proven during the recent staging of the DEF CON—the world’s longest running and largest underground hacking conference.

“In that DEF CON, they were able to break into 25 different vote- counting machines remotely and directly, which means that every single counting device is hackable,” Goodman added.

The expert said that for as long as there are those who want to stay in power, there will also always be hacking of the elections because they want to use all means available to hold on to their positions.

But the bigger challenge, he added, is that governments, including the Philippines, are still not well-equipped to deal with the ever-advanced criminals lurking on the Web.

“I think governments around the world will struggle on this more and more because people in power use everything available to them to fight their enemies and protect themselves from being removed from power,” he said.

Cybercrime has grown exponentially in the last several years. Based on Juniper research data, it is going to cost businesses all over the world some $2 trillion by 2019.

“The threat in cybercrime is growing exponentially but our defenses are not and that’s what we need to fix,” Goodman added.

Alongside the exponential growth of technology, Goodman warned that hacking is going to become more sophisticated.

“Cybercrime has been growing exponentially, but our governments, policy -makers are on plateau,” he said.

This is what the Filipino nation should consider addressing so as to cushion its impact it had to happen sometime in the future.

Pressed on the signs of election fraud or hacking, Goodman said if something is bizarre in the system, there is probably something going on.

For this reason, he added, vigilance plays a pivotal role in making elections honest and credible.

Goodman then called on the Filipinos to take a more active part in making the election system more transparent and hold government officials in charge of the elections accountable for violations in the system.

“Democracy is always a good idea and we should protect it by holding our leaders accountable. Citizen activism is key, and I encourage you to come together and be vigorous in your pursuit to fight irregularities that threaten your democracy,” Goodman said.

For the protection of both the public and private sectors, he suggested the need to invest in trustworthy machines and implement a cybersecurity plan to back up the system.

“We have to think like hackers in order to protect ourselves, and [conduct] a cybersecurity fire drill so we will know what to do when we are under threat,” he said.

Goodman is the author of the best-selling book Future Crimes. He is also the founder of Future Crimes Institute and chairman of Policy, Law and Ethics at Silicon Valley’s Singularity University.