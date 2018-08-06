Experience the best of urban living in Quezon City

Nothing feels quite as nice as living comfortably in a city where everything is within reach. And for Filipinos who plan to move to the north side of the metro, Quezon City is the place to be for the best experience of premier lifestyle and residential living.

Quezon City has become a progressive and modern metropolis where all major lifestyle hot spots are found. From diverse food scenes, to exciting shopping malls and convenient facilities and centers, it is no doubt that the city has a lot to offer to satisfy most wants, needs and luxuries.

So if you’re eyeing to move in The North, here are some things you can enjoy when you live there:

Perfect hub to satisfy the foodie in you

Living in Quezon City means having access to the country’s best restaurants and food parks. Here, the food scene is lively and interesting – always offering something new to the taste buds. If the barkada is planning to go on a budget food trip, you can book your stops at StrEat Maginhawa Food Park, Boxpark, and Z Compound. You can also take the whole family on a fancy night out at any dining options you can discover along Katipunan Avenue, Tomas Morato, Banawe Street, and Congressional Avenue.

Center of best hangout locations

Weekends are never dull when you are in The North. After a long and hectic work week, you can relax and find solitude in nature at the center of a bustling city by visiting La Mesa Ecopark, Balara Filters Park, or Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife. You can also unwind at Art in Island Museum or get tickets to the hottest concerts happening at The Big Dome. Quezon City is also home to two of the biggest television networks in the country and if you’re lucky, you can score entrances to enjoy live shows and see your favorite stars in person!

Second home of shopping enthusiasts

Shopaholics can also get their fashion fix with the abundance of shopping complexes and bargain shops in Quezon City. You can search for the trendiest items in department and high-end stores at SM North Edsa, UP Town Center, Gateway Cubao, or TriNoma. If you’re looking for the best finds under a budget, you can visit weekend bazaars in Eton Centris or explore hidden ukay-ukay stores within the city.

Thriving academic neighborhood

Another benefit of settling down in Quezon City is that you can send your kids to some of the reputable schools in the country. From elementary to college, your child can learn from world-class institutions like Miriam College, Ateneo de Manila University, and University of the Philippines. There are also outstanding pre-schools and grade schools in the area so your child can get started on the best education.

Excellent medical and wellness centers

Quezon City keeps up to its name as the City of New Horizons as the biggest and leading medical institutions and services can also be found here. Residents can be assured that their health is put first as hospitals like St. Luke’s Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, World Citi Medical Center, and National Kidney Center are present to service any emergency needs.

Live at the center of everything

What’s exciting about Quezon City is that it has various residential options which you can avail to have access to all the best things about the city. With its spacious area of over 161 square kilometers, the metropolis is rapidly developing more housing opportunities such as townships, high-rise condominiums, and community villages to cater to Filipinos.

At Capitol Hills, Primehomes is bringing LAROSSA to provide the perfect location where you can live at the center of all the city’s hot spots. LAROSSA is an urban sustainable community composed of mid-rise, 10-storey condominiums that are elegantly designed to provide comfort and practicality to city dwellers. It also boasts of a 3.6-hectare land that showcases one of the greenest areas in the metro while offering a breathtaking view of the surrounding landscape.

So what are you waiting for? Invest in a LAROSSA property now so you can enjoy convenient and quality living where many great opportunities lie.