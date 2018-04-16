Experience sweet escape to an exclusive island with GetGo’s extended promo

Have you planned out your next vacation this summer? Well, GetGo has good news for everyone. The lifestyle rewards program of Cebu Pacific is bringing lucky members on an exciting and one-of-a-kind getaway to a private island in Palawan with its Exclusive Island Escape promo.

With the promo, three GetGo members have the chance to bring their friends and family to the beautiful Bamboo Private Islands in Calamianes and spend their days basking under the sun. What’s even more exciting is that GetGo is extending the Exclusive Island Escape promo until April 30, 2018 to give more members an opportunity to experience paradise in Palawan.

To be one of the lucky individuals who will get to experience the ultimate island living, members simply have to earn raffle entries through collecting and redeeming GetGo points from any of the program’s lifestyle partners. 1 GetGo point earned or redeemed is equivalent to 1 e-raffle entry.

Looking to spend your vacation out of the country? Mark your calendars and book your flights with Cebu Pacific’s affordable round-trip tickets. Every P5 spend on flights earns you GetGo points. You can also use credit cards from Citi, BPI Express Credit, Asia United Bank, Bank of Commerce, EastWest Bank, RCBC Bankard, Security Bank, Robinsons Mastercard from Metrobank Card, and BDO for a rewarding spending.

For accommodation on your out-of-town trips, enjoy quality service and affordable rooms with Go Hotels and Summit Hotels and Resorts and earn points for every P100 on reservations. Book a stay in Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria or Holiday Inn Manila Galleria and collect 250 points. Or enjoy breathtaking views from rooms of Taal Vista Hotel, Pico Sands Hotel, Radisson Blu Cebu, Park Inn by Radisson Clark, and Park Inn by Radisson Davao and get up to 500 points.

You can also search through over 90,000 properties in Agoda and get up to 10,000 GetGo points per booking. Or enjoy having tourist sites within your reach when you choose your hotel with Kaligo and earn up to 50 GetGo points for every P100 spend.

Going on a staycation? Gas up at Petron and get going to beautiful local destinations while earning 3 GetGo points for every 2 Petron Value Card Points. Complete your travel itinerary with Travelbook.ph and collect GetGo points per P10 spend on bookings or include the hottest attractions from Klook and get points per P100 spend on reservations. Capture your travel adventures and instantly share them on social media when you roam with Traveling Connect and enjoy additional GetGo points. For local adventures, you can reach different mountain peaks with Trail Adventours or go on spontaneous road trips with Experience Philippines and earn points for every P100 spend.

For your shopping needs, you can go to Lazada via Shop ‘n Points and get the best fashion brands and products at an affordable price. Every P10 spend on Lazada.ph earns you a GetGo point. For a fun one-stop-shopping experience, visit Robinsons Department Store and get points for every P100 spend. And for the freshest grocery finds, you can go to any Robinsons Supermarket, Robinsons Selections, and Robinsons Easymart and enjoy GetGo points for every P200 spend. Robinsons also offers Ring Rob Concierge for its residents to help them live comfortably while earning points for every P200 worth of eligible service.

Enjoy Cebuana Lhuillier’s financial services and earn 3 GetGo points for every (2) 24k Rewards Points or avail of an online payment alternative with Dragonpay and get points for every successful transaction on its mobile app. You can also relax and treat yourself over the weekend to some of the hottest dining places in the metro with ZAP and collect cashback points that can be converted to GetGo points.

Members can also use their Cebu Pacific GetGo Debit Cards by UnionBank and GetGo Peso+ Prepaid cards where every point earned is equivalent to 2 raffle entries. Those using their Cebu Pacific GetGo Gold and Platinum Credit Cards by UnionBank can get 3 raffle entries for each point.

So what are you waiting for? Shop and experience the GetGo lifestyle to spend a vacation in the heavenly islands of Palawan. For more information on memberships and partners, visit www.getgo.com.ph. Stay updated on the latest promos by liking GetGoPH’s official pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.