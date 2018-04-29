Experience factor

HEAD Coach Ramil de Jesus and De La Salle’s vast championship experience has put the Lady Spikers within a win shy of repeating as titlists for the third straight year—and add their 11th trophy to their enviable campaign in the premier collegiate league.

With an impeccable 18 Finals appearances in the last 20 seasons, the de Jesus-coached Lady Spikers proved that the championship round is their favorite battleground.

On Sunday afternoon before a raucous crowd of 14,293 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the Lady Spikers disposed of the hard-fighting Far Eastern University (FEU) Lady Tamaraws, 29-27, 25-21, 25-22, in Game One of the best-of-three Season 80 titular series.

Game One went three sets, alright, but the reigning champions had to labor to nail the victory. But thanks to their 10-straight Finals stints, the girls from Taft emerged triumphant will be shooting for the crown in Game Two on Wednesday also at the Big Dome.

“Besides the experience, the more you know your players, the bigger the trust you have in them. I know that whoever is fielded will deliver—that is why I am very confident with my players,” said de Jesus whose players have at least have one Finals appearance.

Graduating opposite spiker Kim Kianna Dy led De La Salle with 10 points, while May Luna was a revelation with her nine points.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Majoy Baron made four blocks for eight points, the same output Tin Tiamzon made—although she also had 13 digs and five receptions. Libero Dawn Macandili protected the floor with 24 digs and 13 receptions.

“I told my players that the key in winning this series is don’t give up in any situation—defense, blocking or attack,” he added.

The Lady Spikers indeed never gave up. They went to match point at 24-21 only to be threatened by a mighty FEU comeback. The set went several deuces until the Lady Spikers wrapped it up in 39 minutes.

De Jesus is facing his alma mater and a former Tamaraw teammate, FEU coach George Pascia. But he was quick to acknowledge the Lady Tamaraws’ fierce stance.

“FEU is a hard opponent and in the eliminations, we had a hard time beating them,” de Jesus said. “They have a deep rotation and there is no weak point in their team.”

Pascua, on the other hand, admitted that the Lady Tamaraws’ lack of Finals experience cost them Game One where they committed 34 errors—17 in the first set alone.

“When your players commit service errors in the crucial parts of the match, that means that they are not used to this kind of scenario,” said Pascua.

Heather Guino-o’s service error in the third set gifted De La Salle the Game One victory.

“We need to be composed because we have nothing to lose in this series,” he added.

Guino-o led FEU with 14 points but Bernadeth Pons, who averaged 15 points per game in the eliminations, was limited to only nine points despite her 17 digs and 12 receptions.

Celine Domingo and Toni Rose Basas only had eight and six points, respectively, for FEU.

Pascua vowed to do everything in Game Two.

“After the experience we got from Game One, nothing is impossible. We will not stop until the fight is over. We’re going back to the drawing board,” he said.