Experience an authentic Chinese New Year in Hong Kong

When it comes to celebrating Chinese New Year, no place flaunts it better than Hong Kong. This February, as the Year of the Dog begins—a Chinese zodiac that embodies adventure and merrymaking—tourists can expect extravagant and colorful festivities in Hong Kong, from eye-candy fireworks and parades to busy markets and outdoor events.

Events worth attending

Kick-starting the series of festivities this year is the International Chinese New Year Night Parade, a world-renowned annual event that showcases local and international entertainers. On February 16, vibrant floats and heart-stopping performances will fill Tsim Sha Tsui, which travelers can take part of.

Following the parade is the Hong Kong Chinese New Year Fireworks Extravaganza, a pyrotechnics display that runs over 20 minutes at the Victoria Harbour. At 8 pm on February 17 spectators will be treated to a whimsical display of lights, which they can view from popular vantage points at the harbour, such as the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront and Central Harbourfront.

Also at Central Harbourfront is the Great European Carnival. Located on the Harbourfront’s event space, this outdoor amusement park offers thrilling rides for both families and solo thrill-seekers, including a giant swing carousel. If rides are not your cup of tea, try your hand at any of the game booths, or simply watch the circus on site. The carnival is open from December to February.

For horse-racing enthusiasts, the Chinese New Year Race Day at the Sha Tin Racecourse is a must-see. Just a short drive from the city, the race is set on February 18 and will feature thousands of horser acers from across the world. A tribute to the British colonial tradition of horseracing, this New Year’s day race attracts the highest number of visitors in its league. Fun-filled activities and live entertainment await guests, too.

Fortune trees, markets and exhibitions

One of the most famous attractions in Hong Kong is the Lam Tsuen Wishing Trees, which is said to bring good luck. Found in Tai Pos’ Lam Tsuen Village, these auspicious trees can make your dreams come true once you toss joss papers into their branches.

The country is also well-known for its flower markets that boast a wide array of exotic plants, be it home decors or souvenirs. A tourist favorite is the “lucky plants,” each representing an important value. Buy a kumquat if you wish to attract wealth or peach blossoms for long life. Those in Victoria Park and Mongkok open one week prior to the festival and close on the first day of the Chinese New Year.

If you are bound for Hong Kong Disneyland, drop by its Chinese New Year Night Market. This maiden project rests along Main Street, USA and the Plaza and are lined with festive stalls selling Disney-themed specialties, including egg puffs and Mickey-shaped toasts and bean puddings. Don’t forget to have your photos taken with Mickey and friends as they make their way to the street to greet you Kung Hei Fat Choi!

For art connoiseurs, head to Olympian City to see the biggest miniature exhibition in the world, the “Feature of HK—CNY Miniature Exhibition @ Olympian City.” The collection boasts over 50 art pieces from 20 local artists, including brightly lit European-inspired buildings along Lee Tung Avenue and the 19th century Tai O Heritage Hotel in New Territories.

Culinary surprises

A true Chinese New Year celebration is never complete without heartwarming local fare, of course, and Hong Kong’s vibrant streets are filled with restaurants that cater to such gastronomic pleasure. Worth forking in is Poon Choi, a local term for one-pot casseroles. Comprising the dish are different layers of vegetables and meats—from seafood to poultry—served in a large basin. Poon Choi is a vital part of traditional Hong Kong dining culture and is best enjoyed with friends or family.

Auspicious ingredients are an important element of Cantonese fare. Dried oysters—“ho si” in the vernacular—is phonetically similar to “good business,” and it’s not unusual to see hordes of businessmen ordering the same meal. Glutinous rice cake, or neen go, somewhat translates to “tall year,” so go ahead and order one to reach unscaled heights this 2018.

For dessert, ask for tong yuen dumplings. These bite-size after-meal staple sounds like “reunion” in Cantonese and is often served during family occasions.

This Chinese New Year, whether you travel for food or culture, with family or singly, there is no better place to experience it like a true local than in Hong Kong. Book a trip now to see it for yourself.