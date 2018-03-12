Expedite review of unsolicited bids for Naia rehab, govt told

EMPHASIZING the government’s ability to fast-track the approvals process for unsolicited proposals, the consortium of the country’s seven largest conglomerates called on the government to immediately address offers to expedite the upgrade of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia).

Naia Consortium Spokesman Jose Emmanuel F. Reverente noted that, under the implementing rules and regulations of the build-operate-transfer law, the government is allowed to hasten the approval of unsolicited proposals, such as the P350-billion offer of the group to rehabilitate and upgrade the Naia, the country’s “strategic national asset.”

“The present approval process takes time, months to more than a year,” he said. “The government can expedite the approvals allowed under existing rules. That will be the best scenario.”

Due to its nature, unsolicited proposals are required under law to go through several approvals processes, including a review from the implementing agency, and an evaluation from the several bodies of the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Under current rules, unsolicited proposals are also required to undergo a Swiss challenge, which essentially allows other groups to outbid the original proponent of the project.

The original proponent, however, has the option to submit a counteroffer to win the challenge.

The winner of the challenge will be determined after the Neda Board, currently chaired by President Duterte, evaluates the challenger’s offer, and the original proponent’s counteroffer.

Hence, the process could go for as quick as six months to over a year, and as long as almost a decade, as in the experiences in the past.

“Some steps in the process have prescribed time periods, while some steps have no prescribed time periods in order to provide flexibility to government if the proposals require a longer time for a thorough evaluation,” he said.

For Reverente, the government may opt not to maximize the prescribed time period for each process in order to hasten the project’s implementation.

“There is so much riding on Naia’s upgrade, and this is one reason the seven conglomerates came together for this,” Reverente said.

Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc., AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp., Alliance Global Group Inc., Asia’s Emerging Dragon Corp., Filinvest Development Corp., JG Summit Holdings Inc. and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. make up the Naia Consortium.

Naia Consortium’s P350-billion proposal involves expanding and interconnecting the existing terminals of the Naia, upgrading airside facilities, and the development of commercial facilities.

Divided into two phases, the group’s proposal aims to increase the capacity of Naia to about 100 million passengers per year. It also plans to construct a people mover that will link Naia’s terminals to existing transport systems in Metro Manila.

Actual work will take 24 more months for the first wave of immediate expansion. Further expansions are planned to meet projected passenger demand moving forward.

“Once we complete our short-term expansion and upgrading plans, passenger convenience will be immediately felt. There will be more space for everybody, and that is just the first step,” Reverente said.

More expansion will follow to meet the expected growth in tourism, business and the economy. In 2017 the four Naia terminals, designed to handle only 31 million, accommodated 42 million, he added.

“By 2019 the projection is we will have 47 million passengers. And the Naia terminals will still have the same 31-million passenger capacity. So it is urgent for the country to get this project going because doing nothing as a result of a long approval process will set all of us back,” he said.

He added: “But if we can have our first wave completed by, say, 2020, tourism can become so much stronger that it can be a third economic pillar after the BPO [business-process outsourcing] and OFW [overseas Filipino workers] remittances.”

This is the first unsolicited offer that the government received from the private sector.

Megawide Construction Corp. and partner GMR Infrastructures Ltd. separately submitted a shorter, more affordable offer, proposing to improve the capacity of the Naia in 18 years for only $3 billion.

The multibillion-dollar offer is divided into several phases, of which the first six years of the operations would focus on the expansion of the existing terminals, the optimisation of the current runways and the capacity expansion of the whole airport complex.

Immediately upon takeover, the group proposes to construct full-length parallel taxiways for both runways, an additional rapid-exit taxiways for the primary runway, the extension of a second runway, and the provision of maximum aircraft stands.

These solutions will increase airfield capacity to 950 to 1000 aircraft movements per day, a 35-percent increase on the current 730 aircraft movements daily.

Within the first two years, the group will rehabilitate and expand the existing terminals.