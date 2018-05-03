Exorbitant returns betray cryptocurrency scam

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday began its preliminary investigation against suspects in the so-called Bitcoin scam that allegedly duped several individuals of some P900 million.

Principal respondents Arnel and Leonady Ordonio, who were earlierarrested by the Philippine National Police (PNP), failed to show at the preliminary investigation conducted by Assistant State Prosecutor Charlie Guhit.

However, 10 of their corespondents submitted counter-affidavits denying their involvement in the scam.

Aside from the Ordonio couple, 34 other respondents identified by 28complainants were charged with syndicated estafa before the DOJ.

Based on the complaint, the group enticed their victims to investin their company NewG Bitcoin, ostensibly an online business in the form of “cryptocurrency” and the promise of huge interest income.

The interest rate promised by Ordonio to investors was 30 percent,with payouts every 15 days.

The investors were given an option to invest either P90,000 orP160,000 per slot.

For the first few months, or from September to November 2017, Ordonio gave the promised interest to his investors.

However, starting last December, Ordonio did not at all get in touch with his investors and can neither be located nor contacted.

The police subsequently arrested the couple at an entrapment operation along Calle Crisologo in Vigan City on April 4.

The next preliminary investigation was set for May 24.