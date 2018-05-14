Exhibit of world’s mosques opened for public in ARMM

DAVAO CITY—An exhibit featuring miniature models of two dozen mosques around the world are on display in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) building in Cotabato City in time for the observance of Islam’s holy fasting month of the Ramadhan.

The exhibit of Mosques Around the World was officially launched and opened last Friday, the same day that the ARMM office of the Department of Trade and Industry also mounted a monthlong trade exhibit to observe this year’s fasting month, expected to start within the week.

While the exhibit was timely to educate Muslims on the other places of worship elsewhere in the world, sponsoring group Anak Mindanao (Amin) Foundation Inc. said it is also a competition among Armm groups.

According to an Amin Foundation official, the exhibit was being participated by the ARMM’s different offices and agencies that each built three-dimensional miniature replica of renowned mosques from different parts of the world.

“For us to be reminded as Muslims of Mindanao that we are part of a greater Ummah [nation] and that it is essential for us to learn and know about them,” Amin Foundation Executive Director Sitti Djalia Turabin Hataman said. “And for us to see the universality of Islam, that, indeed, Islam is universal and it is timeless.”

The group said each modeled mosque is displayed in a 1.5-cubic-meter glass box. A poster is displayed beside the model containing name, country of origin, history and significance of the mosque.

The awards would be given to the miniature model for conformity and attention to detail (50 percent), workmanship and quality (30 percent) and presentation and overall impact (20 percent).

Winners would receive P200,000 (first place) P150,000 (second place) and P100,000 (third place).

The exhibit area is outside the Office of the Regional Governor’s building.

The Amin Foundation said the exhibit was part of the celebration of the Pakaradjaan 2018 and the Ramadhan.

Also last Friday, the ARMM Department of Trade Industry opened Ramadan Trade Fair 2018, consisting of 75 booths. The trade fair has allocated a portion of the booths to cast a special attention to the plight of local businesses that were affected by a five-month battle in Marawi City between government troops and the entrenched Maute Group

fighters.