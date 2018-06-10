EXCLUSIVE: Rune Kristofferson talks about Fra Lippo Lippi’s newest release

IF you scour independent record stores or check the Facebook pages of online vinyl sellers in the Philippines, among the most sought-after records are from the Norwegian band Fra Lippo Lippi (FLL).

Even local presses of their albums are exorbitantly prized and could command huge sums of hard-earned legal tender. Sixteen years after their last album offering In A Brilliant White, the duo has just released in April a new compilation entitled Golden Slumbers: The Best of Fra Lippo Lippi.

They had two “best of” compilations in the 1990s but they were on compact discs. This one, on white vinyl and printed in extremely limited numbers, features eight songs, seven of which were re-recorded for a modern audience. Just the other week, Plaka Express sold the album for P1,500, which is about 900 bucks below the usual selling price.

There was a mad scramble for the 15 records for sale. Other sellers have reported a huge demand for the duo’s latest recording.

SoundStrip got the rare chance to speak with FLL founding member, bassist and keyboardist Rune Kristofferson about the release of Golden Slumbers and the band’s never-waning popularity in the Philippines. Kristofferson now runs Rune Grammofon, a record label based in their native Norway.

To date, the outfit has more than 50 releases, including Golden Slumbers, with more on the horizon. In this exclusive, the instrumentalist-half of FLL took time off from his busy schedule while promoting a new artist release.

SoundStrip: Hi, Rune! How’s everything?

Kristofferson: It’s all good. You have to forgive me because I have been busy with my record label. Ah, the life now of a record executive…

Am I correct in saying that all the songs on Golden Slumbers—save for Angel— were re-recorded? What prompted the idea to rehash these classic songs? Did it take long to get this done?

It didn’t take long to record. And the primary reason for doing it was to give them a more unified sound for a “Best of” album that was last released in 1995.

Why was “Angel” untouched? Was it a homage to the late Walter Becker? What anecdote can you share about the Steely Dan member and producer?

Yes, it was partly that (a homage). [Becker] made such a strong mark on the song, and it felt wrong to re-record it. During the time of the original recording, we had a great time in Los Angeles. And besides being very serious in his production work, I also remember [him] as a very funny guy.

A lot of your hits were not included in Golden Slumbers. Why were there only eight songs? Will there be a second recording?

(Laughs). I guess in the Philippines, all of our songs were hits. But no, we believe that we have included our best-known and finest songs. Although there will always be different views about that.

Fra Lippo Lippi records are highly prized in the Philippines. What do you think of your popularity here even after all this time? What good memories could you share? And would you consider performing here again?

Those are very difficult questions. I believe that we made a very strong impression with the Songs, Light and Shade, and Dreams albums. [Our popularity] was so strong that it made a real mark in peoples’ minds. And once that happened, it was not easily forgotten.

We were totally taken by surprise and had no idea what was waiting for us in the Philippines. We sold out six concerts on our first visit alone. And throughout the show, people were singing along with the songs. No wonder, we’ve been so popular in karaoke bars!

Right now, I am so busy with my own label that I wouldn’t be able to set that aside to do FLL shows. These days, my label needs my full attention so I cannot see that happening, I’m afraid.

Speaking of your own label Rune Grammofon, are there any Norwegian acts that you think Filipinos will like as well?

I have no idea. These things seem to happen out of the blue, like with FLL back in the day. But there is one Norwegian artist I would recommend. And that is Susanne Sundfor.

We will be sure to give Sundfor a listen and promote her too! Thanks for your time, Rune! I’m loving Golden Slumbers, just like everyone else.

You’re welcome! Thanks for this!