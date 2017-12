BusinessMirror and Citystate Savings Bank Inc. President Benjamin Ramos (center) receives the 2017 CEO Excel Award presented by International Association of Business Communications Philippines (IABC PH) Vice President and CEO Excel Awards 2016 Chairman Belle Tiongco (left) and IABC PH President and Meralco Public Information Office Head Joe Zaldarriaga during the awarding ceremony of the CEO Excel Awards 2017 at the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

Photo by Alysa Salen