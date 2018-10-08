Ex-SuperSonics ballboy returns to Seattle roots

SEATTLE—Slick Watts would wring out one of his sweaty headbands, whichever of the three or four in his rotation he’d worn that night, and hand it off to locker room attendant Rick Welts for a proper washing.

Not just anybody got to touch Watts’s signature, treasured bands, either.

In Welts the Seattle SuperSonics trusted. To take care of their shoes. Stinky socks. To launder jerseys and keep track of the gear. The keys to the Seattle Center Coliseum, even, back when Welts started his Hall of Fame National Basketball Association (NBA) career as a teenage ballboy.

So imagine the nostalgia as the Golden State Warriors COO returned to his Pacific Northwest roots for his new team’s exhibition game against Sacramento in the NBA’s hurrah at KeyArena and the last scheduled event in the venue. He flew in on Thursday on a picture-perfect Seattle day right over his old Queen Anne High School, then fittingly the rain came on Friday—when former SuperSonics star Kevin Durant’s homecoming was the biggest headline as Welts enjoyed his special reunion comfortably behind the scenes.

“This has been incredible,” Welts said before Lenny Wilkens came by for a handshake and hug. “It’s just been a whirlwind since we got here. Sonics everything. I was up on the Space Needle today…. Then all you see around here they’re giving out these ‘We Got Next’ shirts with the Sonics logo.”

And so many former Sonics greats in the building who kept Welts beaming all night from his courtside seat: Gary Payton, Detlef Schrempf, James Donaldson, Bill Russell, Spencer Haywood, Watts.

Welts, 65 and the first openly gay NBA executive, is now entrusted by the Warriors owners to oversee the building of new Chase Center in San Francisco where the two-time defending champion Warriors will move next year.

What a journey from his Seattle beginnings. Wilkens looks back on Welts’s influence with fondness.

“His whole career was based on the NBA and as you see today he is [COO] of the Warriors, and they’re a very good team,” Wilkens said. “Rick has done a lot to help that team. He certainly was deserving of being at the Hall of Fame. I felt very honored to be one of the guys to walk him out on the stage. We go back a lot of years because I was still playing, and then made the mistake of being a player-coach.”

Watts would give Welts his old sneakers to take home when they were past their playing prime.