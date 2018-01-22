EU-PHL ties get boost with Senate OK of PCA

The Philippines and the European Union (EU), in spite of differences in appreciation of human rights, were off to a good start this year in terms of improving trade relations.

EU Ambassador Franz Jessen said the EU delegation in the country welcomes the third approval of the EU-Philippines Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) on Monday. He labeled the Senate concurrence of the bilateral pact as “a major milestone and a big step forward in the EU-Philippines relationship.”

The PCA will serve as the general framework that is intended to improve the bilateral relations between the country and the regional bloc. It is aimed toward the development of cooperation in crucial political, economic and development issues.

Jessen said the challenge now lies in the implementation of the framework and how it will effectively serve the interests of the two parties. The EU is the third-largest export partner of the country last year, which is largely due to the trade privilege granted by the regional bloc to Manila’s products.

“From the EU side, we will do everything to keep the relationship with the Philippines robust, dynamic and positive,” Jessen said in a statement.

Aside from trade, foreign direct investments (FDI) from EU member-states make up the largest chunk of FDI in the country, generating more than 500,000 jobs.

In her sponsorship speech, Sen. Loren B. Legarda said the EU is an important partner of the country in its shot at continuously improving its economy. The PCA, she added, “will serve as a solid platform for dialogue to explore ways to achieve our shared goal of a stronger partnership based on mutual respect, trust and equality.”

“The EU also continues to prove to be a committed development partner. As of June 2017, the EU ranks fourth among sources of grants from official development assistance [ODA] and eighth among the combined sources of loans and grants of ODA. The EU’s total ongoing ODA portfolio to the Philippines amounts to €190.48 million,” Legarda said.

She also took note of the EU’s relentless support for developing Mindanao under the Mindanao Trust Fund, which is a multidonor grant facility that consolidates international development assistance for the recovery of conflict-affected communities in the southern island. She also noted that the EU is a committed member of the International Monitoring Team in the country’s pursuit to make peace with Moro groups.