Eton Properties expands footprint, hiked recurring income in 2017

ETON Properties Philippines Inc. (Eppi), the real-estate arm of the Lucio Tan Group, continued to expand its footprint in the real-estate industry, increasing its recurring income from commercial and office developments.

In 2017 Eppi spent P4 billion in capital expenditures, 14 percent higher than the P3.5 billion spent in 2016, as development of West End Square in Makati City, Centris Cyberpod Five and expansion of Centris Walk in Quezon City went on full swing.

The company ended 2017 with gross revenues of P2.3 billion and net income of P348 million.

The company also broke ground on several projects notably in Ortigas CBD in Pasig City with the construction of NXTower I, a 30-story office building, and Eton City Square, a commercial strip in Eton City in Santa Rosa, Laguna, designed to complement the vibrant residential communities in the area.

Eppi’s management expressed confidence that expanding the company’s footprint, streamlining its operations and strengthening its commitment to exceptional customer service will sustain the market’s interest in its various projects and steer the company forward.

Eppi likewise, announced plans to explore new project formats to cater to emerging-market needs. In the pipeline are pocket retail developments in Ortigas, Quezon City and San Juan and a mixed-use commercial development along Roxas Boulevard. The company will also begin offering flexible coworking offices at the upcoming NXTower I in Ortigas Central Business District.

As it marked its 10th year of operations, Eton intensified its focus on its leasing business—a strategy to increase its recurring revenue stream. Consequently, rental revenue accounted for 60 percent of total revenues in 2017, growing 9 percent to P1.4 billion, from P1.3 billion in 2016. Real-estate sales accounted for 36 percent, mostly driven by ready-for-occupancy residential units across its various developments.