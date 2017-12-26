Eternal Plans helps widowed mother send four children to school

Mrs. Efigenia C. Branuelo (right), a widow and now a retired elementary-school teacher of Balading Elementary School in Malinao, Albay, was able to send all her children to college using the education plans from Eternal Plans.

She has four children, three of them have completed their college education and are now gainfully employed.

Her youngest is on her fourth year taking up Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the Bicol University in Albay.

She is grateful she financed her children’s college education with funds from Eternal Plans.

According to her, Eternal Plans has been instrumental in fulfilling her mission to send her children to school.

Branuelo is photographed with her youngest, Jolly (center), receiving her education-plan benefit check from Rolando B. Bongalon, senior assistant vice president for sales and marketing of Eternal Plans.