Eternal Plans helps Filipinos meet basic needs–Tagle

Luis Antonio G. Cardinal Tagle, archbishop of Manila, praised Eternal Plans for helping Filipinos meet their basic needs and face life’s challenges through its memorial life, education and pension plans.

In a message for the 37th anniversary of Eternal Plans, Tagle said the plan holders of Eternal Plans face life “with equanimity and confidence” because of its pre-need product offerings.

Tagle said that, since its establishment in 1981 by the late Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, Eternal Plans has helped many Filipinos send their children to school, prepare for retirement and provide dignified memorial service for departed loved ones.

Citing a biblical passage, Tagle said, “We certainly place our hope in God and, indeed, in faith, what we hope for is already certain [cf. Heb. 11:1]. But it is also important that we look ahead, plan and prepare for the future. Nasa Diyos ang awa, nasa tao ang gawa. [God helps those who help themselves].”

He encouraged Eternal Plans to “strive to carry out your mission and help our countrymen attain a brighter future for their families.”