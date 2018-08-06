Eternal Gardens spreads devotion to the Transfiguration of Jesus

MASSES have been scheduled at the 10 branches of Eternal Gardens in celebration of the Feast of the Transfiguration of Jesus today. They will be attended by Eternal Gardens sales force members, officers, staff and crew. This is also the branches’ celebration of the 42nd Anniversary of the company, which is on August 11, 2018.

The Christian community celebrates the Feast of the Transfiguration of Jesus, one of the most important and meaningful events in Christ’s life on Earth. The Transfiguration is a miracle considered unique by the church as it happened to Jesus Himself. When Jesus allowed the apostles to witness this miracle, He revealed before mortal eyes the transcendent truth of who He is—and who each one of us will become in Him. Likewise, the Transfiguration provided a preview of Christ’s impending resurrection and showed the perfection of life in Heaven. Accounts of this event are found in three of the four Gospels: Matthew 17:1-9; Mark 9:2-8; and Luke 9:28-36.

The accounts tell of how Jesus, one day, went up on a mountain with apostles Peter, John, and James, and there was transfigured. Christ’s face shone as brightly as the sun, and His garments turned glistening white. As He was transfigured, Moses and Elijah appeared beside Him, representing the Old Testament and the prophets, respectively. The sight of Christ standing between the two and speaking with them appeared to the disciples as the fulfillment of both the Law and the prophets.

During the Transfiguration, God the Father was heard pronouncing, “This is my beloved Son” (Matthew 17:5), the very same words that God the Father was heard proclaiming during the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan (Matthew 3:17).

Eternal Gardens has embraced the Transfiguration as its corporate symbol, thus becoming an active partner of the church in promoting the devotion to the venerated image and affirming our faith in eternal life. This self-assumed task of the company is also reflected in its corporate slogan, “a glimpse of heaven on a patch of earth.”

The very first image of the Transfiguration of Jesus rose at the pioneering branch of Eternal Gardens in Baesa, Caloocan City, which officially opened on August 11, 1976. The towering image, made of steel and bronze, and designed and executed by National Artist Napoleon Abueva, has become a famous landmark in the area where the North Expressway starts.

Following the first park, nine more Eternal Gardens branches were opened and each of them has a version of the iconic statue of the Transfiguration of Jesus. These branches are in Dagupan City, Pangasinan; Biñan City in Laguna; Barangays Balagtas and Concepcion in Batangas City; Lipa City, Naga City, Cabanatuan City and Santa Rosa City, Laguna; and in Cagayan de Oro City. Soon an 11th Eternal Gardens park will rise, this time in Cabuyao City, which will give the Province of Laguna its third Transfiguration of Jesus.