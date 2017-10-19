Eternal Gardens Lipa honors second-trimester achievers

ETERNAL Gardens honored its top-producing sales managers and agents in its Lipa branch for the second trimester of 2017, in a simple celebration held on October 14 at the Fidelis Ballroom of Lima Park Hotel in Malvar, Batangas.

The top awardees were (fourth to sixth from left): Nayda Cuenca, top regular unit manager; Merlita David, top general agency manager; and Norma Custodio, top regular sales counselor.

Flanking them are from left, Marvin C. Timbol, Eternal Gardens vice president for finance; Jose Antonio V. Rivera, vice president for sales and marketing; Numeriano B. Rodrin, president and chief operating officer; Jocelyn Ann Buendia, Eternal Gardens Lipa branch manager; and Arlin delos Reyes, Batangas City branch manager.

Lipa Branch is Eternal Gardens’s Branch of the Year for 2016, an inter-branch competition held by the company for the first time last year to recognize the best branch in terms of sales, operations, administration and human resource management.