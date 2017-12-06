Espenilla: No overheating of economy on my watch

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) again assured the public that it is spending significant man-hours monitoring the markets and formulating measures that will prevent an overheated economy.

In a statement issued on Wednesday following the BSP’s recent announcement of a sustained double-digit growth in liquidity and credit, BSP Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. assured the public that the economy will not overheat on his watch.

“I can tell you that the BSP spends a lot of time understanding the economy at any given point of time, developing a dynamic game plan, and executing effectively, so the economy doesn’t overheat! And we do this systematically and regularly. Every six weeks,” Espenilla told journalists.

Espenilla described their formal review of monetary policy as a two-stage evaluation that is repeated every six weeks in their monetary-policy meetings.

“The formal management discussion, to firm up an evaluation and recommendation to the MB [Monetary Board], takes about three hours. But those three hours are backed up by hundreds of man-hours of focused research. The MB meeting proper is Stage 2. That’s another three hours of intense review before the MB decides to act or hold steady. Then repeat again six weeks later,” he said.

The governor added that the BSP has extensive options in its monetary tool-kit to prevent the critical imbalances in the economy.

“The policy tool kit of the BSP is not just monetary policy. Don’t forget its considerable supervisory powers over the banking and financial system to prevent imprudent and reckless behaviors in individual entities and sectors that lead to unsustainable risk buildups. That grinds on relentlessly,” he said.

Espenilla further said that indicators of a heated economy—such as strong credit and liquidity growth, as well as higher inflation —is normal for an economy that is firing on all engines.

“We are working hard to run our economy competitively so it finishes a winner. We are taking careful preparation, regular tune-ups and upgrades, skillful driving, and constant monitoring. The engine is expected to get hot along the way. That’s what running engines do,” Espenilla said.

“But there’s a huge difference between a hot engine and an overheated engine. If we don’t like hot engines, we should keep our car parked,” he added.