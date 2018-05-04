Ernst & Young settles with partner who claimed colleague groped her

AN Ernst & Young Global Limited partner who claimed she was groped by a colleague in front of other employees at Walt Disney World Resort has reached a settlement with the company.

Jessica Casucci agreed to leave the company as part of a “fair and equitable confidential settlement,” her attorney Michael Willemin said in a statement. Casucci, who worked in the company’s tax division, alleged in a complaint filed last month with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that E&Y failed to act after she reported the 2015 incident.

“We are pleased to have reached this resolution,” John La Place, a spokesman for E&Y said in an e-mail.

Casucci alleged she was at a dueling piano restaurant called Jellyrolls at the resort in June 2015 when another partner, John Martinkat, “groped and squeezed Ms. Casucci’s rear end with both hands,” “grabbed and aggressively squeezed her breasts” and then propositioned her, according to her complaint. The two were attending a conference in Orlando with other E&Y employees.