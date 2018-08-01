ERC rushing PSALM papers to recover stranded debts, stranded contract costs

THE Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said on Wednesday it will fast-track the pending applications of the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) for the recovery of stranded debts (SDs) and stranded contract costs (SCCs).

ERC Chairman Agnes Devanadera said some of the applications of PSALM to recover SDs and SCCs have yet to completely undergo legal proceedings or hearings, while other petitions that have been processed and up for decision need the commission en banc’s go-ahead to resolve the same.

“With regard to the subject applications of PSALM, the ERC has already issued five decisions [in 2013 and 2017], another one is for the issuance of a decision, while four other cases are still undergoing hearings. I understand the dilemma that PSALM is currently into, but my hands are tied given the nonquorum stature of the ERC,” Devanadera explained.

ERC commissioners were suspended twice by the Office of the Ombudsman. This, she said, provided her with limited authority and restricted her actions to administrative matters. The ERC is still without quorum up to this moment.

According to Devanadera, the commission will submit its recommendation to fast-track the pending applications of PSALM to the Senate Committee on Energy with the following proposed time frames, provided there is already a quorum:

For cases submitted for resolution, a month will be allocated to complete the evaluation and another one month for deliberation and promulgation.

For cases still undergoing hearings, the ERC will prescribe one month to complete the evaluation, upon termination of the hearings, and another month for deliberation and promulgation.

“While waiting to have a quorum in the vommission, I have directed the staff involved to have all the details and documents needed ready to facilitate the resolution of the subject PSALM applications as soon as a quorum is achieved,” she said.

This, after Senate Committee on Energy Chairman Sen. Sherwin T. Gatchalian called the ERC’s attention to the delays in the approval of SCC and SD rate applications.

SDs are “any unpaid financial obligations of the NPC [National Power Corp.] which have not been liquidated by the proceeds from the sales and privatization of NPC assets.”

Meanwhile, SCCs are “excess of the contracted cost of electricity under eligible contracts over the actual selling price of the contracted energy.”

PSALM continues to incur SDs and SCCs because the proceeds from privatization of NPC/IPP (independent power producers) generation assets and the revenue generated from the NPC-owned and IPP plants are not enough to pay its contractual obligations with the eligible IPPs and lending institutions.

SCCs and SDs are components used to compute the universal charge (UC) imposed on consumers under the Epira Law (RA 9136).

According to PSALM, the delays have resulted in an additional P34.78 billion of costs to be shouldered by consumers, equivalent to a power rate increase of P0.1973 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

The senator told ERC representatives at a recent hearing: “After all of your controversies, dadagdagan niyo pa si Juan de la Cruz ng P34 billion in costs dahil sa delay. This is absolutely unacceptable. Anong solusyon ang gagawin ninyo [you are adding a burden of P34 billion to Juan de la Cruz because of the delay. What’s your solution to this]?”

Atty. Krisha Buela of the ERC responded that the regulatory agency was currently reviewing its procedures and process flows to improve their work.

Gatchalian replied: “I’m telling you that there’s a problem in your procedures. It’s a P34-billion problem to be shouldered by the Filipino people.”

After the hearing, the senator reiterated the need to pass the ERC Governance Act (Senate Bill 1490) to foster transparency and accountability in the deliberations and decisions of the country’s independent power sector regulator.

Substitute version

Gatchalian is expected to sponsor the substitute version of the bill reported out by the energy committee within the next few months. The Senate Committee on Energy is studying the possibility of using the P204-billion Malampaya Fund to reduce the UC paid by end-consumers on their monthly electricity bills, which could result in household savings of as high as P2,033.76 annually.