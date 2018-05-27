Epson positive to sustain double-digit growth in PHL

POLILIO, Quezon—Multinational company Epson is positive to retain its double-digit revenue growth in the Philippines this year on the back of the country’s improving economy and increased public-works expenditure.

Epson Philippines Marketing Division Director Eduardo Bonoan said the group has been enjoying a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10 percent for the past five years in Southeast Asia.

“That’s across different economies performing [and] underperforming,” he told reporters during the ninth Epson Fusion media thanksgiving held in Balesin Island last week.

Since the Philippines is among the fastest-expanding economies in the region, the technology giant is fortunate to have “a better-than-average growth rate” here.

“We expect the growth rate to continue for this year because we’re seeing that there’s going to be a lot of infrastructure spending and there’s a lot of interest in the economy,” he said, citing their confidence of this trend to continue in the coming year.

To help achieve this, Epson highlighted its newest products during the event, such as inkjet printers, projectors, point-of-sale printers, signage printers, digital textile printers, as well as smart glasses.

Through these products, the company seeks to beef up its efforts to bring these technologies to different markets in the Philippines so as to cater to the demands of business customers in various segments.

Specifically, the top executive bared they are keen on the copier, high-speed printing, high-brightness projector, lighting and industrial label businesses.

“You can expect that with Epson’s move into B2B [business-to-business], we will be looking at newer products into very specific areas of the business market,” he said.

Epson Philippines recorded a positive 20-percent average growth in the past five years. Most of its revenues come from the printer business, followed by projectors.

Based on the IDC Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker report, Epson’s market share of inkjet printers in the country was at 55 percent in 2017, thus, giving it the dominant market share in this segment.

For the projector category, it accounted for 58 percent in the domestic market share last year, as per Futuresource Consulting.

“We’re seeing that the existing drivers are still there and that will bring us the bulk of our revenue. But we are also developing newer markets that will bring us from the midterm into the long term,” Bonoan said.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corp., the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world.

Its corporate presence in the Philippines commenced in 1998. It has an extensive network of 77 authorized service centers nationwide with more than 200 dealers and over 800 shops across the country.