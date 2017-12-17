Envoy underscores UAE’s achievements on its National Day

(Message by the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Philippines Hamad Saeed Alzaabi)

ON December 2 the United Arab Emirates (UAE) celebrated its 46th National Day. (That) same day in 1971 marked the establishment of the Emirates, a union that has come to be a leading model of sustainable development, progress and growth in the region and beyond.

On this auspicious and historic occasion, I would like to hail the bilateral relations between our two friendly countries. These relations found their roots in the principles of cooperation and mutual respect (which have) evolved into a strategic partnership between the two countries and peoples over recent years.

The mutual visits of the leaders of the two countries and the ever-growing volume of commercial, economic and cultural exchanges bear witness to the strong bilateral ties our countries share in various fields.

The National Day of the UAE is a glorious occasion for its citizens to celebrate their belonging to this land and express their pride in the wise leadership of H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces; as well as Their Highnesses, the Supreme Council members and rulers of Emirates.

UAE’s National Day is also about celebrating a leadership, which forever stands ready to invest in its people’s human capital, placing its citizens at the top of its priorities, to achieve distinction, stability and sustainable development.

These political, economic, social and cultural achievements were accomplished, thanks to the vision of our wise leadership and the sustained efforts of Emiratis who have toiled to build the future of our nation.

On the national front, the UAE laid the foundations and rules of good governance, building strong and stable national institutions based on principles and standards of transparency and accountability, the rule of law and good citizenship, thus establishing an oasis of security, stability, modernity and tolerance.

(The late) Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was the first to lay the foundations for a comprehensive national strategy aimed at achieving well-being for citizens, by stressing that, “Our main goal is to provide a decent life for citizens, for they are the true wealth behind the present and the future of this country.”

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE, assumed his father’s role to complete this strategy, and overcome its challenges with determination and willfulness. (He said:) “We are working to create a balanced economic structure based on diversification of national income, ensure continuous growth across all sectors, and raise living standards and per capita income.”

Inspired by the vision of the forefathers of the nation, the UAE Vision 2021 was launched, charting the next stage of the country’s progressive journey toward achieving a cohesive and identity-based society, a first-rate education system, a world-class health care, a competitive knowledge economy, a fair judiciary system, a sustainable environment and integrated infrastructure and a world-class standing.

The latest cabinet changes were part of our government’s continuous pursuit of this vision; the continuation of the UAE’s journey will shift the UAE into a new phase of growth, development and prosperity. The new ministerial portfolios include food security and artificial intelligence. These changes are in line with the country’s aspirations to strengthen its global leadership, enhance women’s contribution and empower its youth. They also reflect a leadership philosophy that places the development of human capital as a top priority.

The various plans and strategies announced and implemented over the past decade have assuredly come to fruition. International rankings based on global standards and a rigorous scientific approach reflect these achievements. In the United Nations Human Development Report, the UAE ranked among the top countries with very high human development, excelling in regional and international indicators measuring people’s happiness, public satisfaction, security and stability, scoring high in the Social Progress Index. The citizen-centered vision laid forth by our wise leadership deemed citizens as a top priority in current and future development plans, for they are the real wealth of the country.

On the foreign front, the UAE’s foreign policy since its establishment in 1971 is grounded in wisdom, moderation, justice and advocacy, based on the principles of dialogue and understanding between brothers and friends, respect for international charters, adherence to the United Nations Charter, as well as respect for the rules of good neighbourliness, sovereignty and territorial integrity. The country has long adopted a foreign policy that centers on peaceful resolution of disputes and non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs.

The UAE approached the world with great openness. This resulted in the establishment of strategic political, economic and commercial partnerships as well as judicious and key partnerships in the fields of culture, sciences, education and health care with many countries across the world, thus enhancing its prestigious standing in the international community.

Concomitantly, the UAE persisted in its humanitarian approach, providing development, humanitarian and charitable aid to various countries and peoples of the world in 2017. Numbers are quite telling of UAE’s leading humanitarian role from 1971 until this day. With 174 billion dirhams distributed to 178 countries, the UAE ranked as the world’s top aid donor for three consecutive years by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, posting the highest official development assistance to gross national income.

During the 2015 Sustainable Development Summit in New York, on the sidelines of the 70th Ordinary General Assembly, the UAE solemnly pledged “not to ignore any country lagging behind in the development process and to help the world move to a path that supports sustainability and flexibility.” Faithful to its pledge, its outstanding aid efforts have helped millions of people across continents, as it persists to implement the Millennium Development Goals and meet the objectives of the United Nations Development Plan 2030.

On this 46th National Day, I would like to extend warm congratulations to the President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces; as well as Their Highnesses, the Supreme Council members and rulers of Emirates; Their Highnesses, the crown princes; the government; and the people of the UAE.