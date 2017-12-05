‘Entrepreneur of the year’ started with one fishing vessel and now ships PHL sardines globally

William Tiu Lim, president and CEO of Mega Global Corp., one of the country’s leading manufacturers and distributors of canned goods, recently bagged the Meralco Biz Partners Entrepreneur of the Year award at the Asia CEO Awards held in the Grand Ballroom of the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

The award aims to recognize personalities who achieved success in the field of business, government and academics in the Philippines and across the Asia- Pacific region.

Out of a hundred nominations, Tiu Lim emerged on top of the nine finalists for the Entrepreneur of the Year category. The award is given in recognition of Tiu Lim’s success since starting a local business from scratch, and pays tribute to how he overcame personal risks in the course of growing his business.

Through his hard work and guidance, Mega Global Corp. has not only dominated the local market but is now exporting to 36 countries in North America, Asia and Europe.

Starting with only one fishing vessel, he now heads a 70-vessel company engaged in large-scale commercial fishing and canning.

Mega Global also pioneered some industry firsts, such as the “12-hour Catching to Canning” process, a fishing process using unique technology that ensures that fishes caught are processed and canned within a 12-hour time frame, ensuring freshness and high quality. The company also came up with the “easy open” can that has since been copied.

To date, Mega Global has established a firm place among Filipino’s hearts and households with its flagship brand, mega sardines, which is the No. 1 sardines brand in the Philippines, along with other extensive lineup of innovative, high-quality and value-for-money products like the Mega Creations Premium Sardines, Mega Tuna and Mega Prime Canned Vegetables. “It has always been our mission to bring the best quality and only the freshest products for Filipinos. This award serves as an inspiration for all of us in Mega Global to continue bringing excellence, not just with our products, but also for our country,” Tiu Lim said.

The Entrepreneur of the Year is one of the 17 awards that were given to the most accomplished leaders, teams and individuals in this year’s Asia CEO Awards. It is the largest business awards in the country, as well as one of the largest events of its kind in the Asia Pacific. As presented by the PLDT Enterprise, the said awards seek to promote the Asean region as a premier business destination.