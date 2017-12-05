Enough with PUV strikes–Malacañang

Malacañang on Tuesday said it will no longer tolerate transport strikes and vowed to nab organizers of activities that may inconvenience the public.

The Palace statement was issued following the arrest of transport leader George F. San Mateo, head of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (Piston).

Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said the government will strictly implement Commonwealth Act 146, or the public-service law, against operators who will organize or take part in strikes. Under the public-service law, it is a act criminal for operators of public services, such as mass transport, to “withhold or refuse any service.”

“Hindi naman po talaga pinapayagan iyan sang-ayon sa ating umiiral na batas ngayon. Well, obligasyon po ng gobyerno na talagang ipatupad ang ating mga batas [Transport strikes are really not permitted under our existing laws. It is the duty of the government to implement these laws],” Roque said at a news briefing.

Roque issued the warning following the arrest of San Mateo as he was about to post bail for his case before a Quezon City court. San Mateo was charged for leading a nationwide strike in February.

Piston is strongly opposing to the government’s plan to phase out old jeepneys and replace these with modernized units, which transportation officials claim to be more efficient and environment-friendly.

Piston said drivers and operators cannot afford the modernized jeepneys priced from P1 million to P1.5 million, nor the government’s loan package payable in seven years at 6-percent interest.

“I think he [San Mateo] was warned that as a holder of a franchise, a certificate of public convenience, it is criminal and it is illegal for them to participate in any tigil-pasada. As I said, it is also pursuant to a warrant of arrest duly issued by a court and, therefore, there can be no harassment here,” Roque said.

He also took a swipe at militant group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan for decrying the arrest of San Mateo as “pure harassment and intimidation.” The Palace official made clear the arrest was not politically motivated, but simply justice at work.

“Well, it sends the message that if you violate the law, you will be prosecuted by authorities. That is, after all, the duty of the state. We can’t have it any other way. They were warned that, although there is freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, it is limited in the case of holders of certificates of public convenience because the law says so and the law metes the penalty,” he said.

Roque said administration critics should make use of legal processes in voicing out their concerns to the government. “Makipag-ugnayan sila sa gobyerno. Makipag-usap sila. Gaya ng ginawa ngayon nila, kinansela nila iyong transport strike at nais nilang magkaroon ng diyalogo sa gobyerno [They sit down with the government. They engage in dialogue. Like what they did recently, they canceled their planned transport strike to talk with the government],” he said.

President Duterte in October slammed Piston for rallying people to oppose the jeepney-modernization program and holding a two-day nationwide strike. He said if operators and drivers cannot modernize their units, then “[the] son of a bitch[es], go ahead, suffer in poverty and hunger, I don’t care.”