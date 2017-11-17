Enjoy the ultimate dream cruise with Genting Dream’s Singapore Fly & Cruise Promo

Filipinos hit with wanderlust can now discover a new kind of adventure, one that brings together high living and the high seas with Genting Dream by Dream Cruises.

A pacesetter in the industry and the newest cruise line to venture into the Southeast Asian market, Dream Cruises delights affluent Filipino travelers by offering inspirational experiences of luxury, which are Asian at heart and international in spirit.

In the past decades, Singapore has transformed into a thriving hub and dynamic destination which caters to all sorts of travellers – luxury jetsetters, explorers, adventurers, and casual backpackers – and it’s easily accessible by all airlines and national carriers. This is what makes Singapore the perfect home and port for Dream Cruises.

“We are truly excited to deploy Genting Dream in Singapore, a popular and well developed travel hub for Filipinos and other Asians in the region,” said Mr. Thatcher Brown, President of Dream Cruises. “Through this new home port, we hope to give Filipinos more convenient access to our cruise tours and be their guides as they explore the most exciting corners of the world. We are pleased to support the Philippines’ steadfast commitment to the tourism industry, as we cater to a growing number of sophisticated Filipino, Singaporean and broader Asian Pacific fly-cruise vacationers.”

Starting this December 2017, Filipinos can now book the ultimate worry-free getaway as they can now FLY & CRUISE from Genting Dream’s newest homeport in Singapore!

Now, for as low as US$898 per person, you can avail of a complete Fly & Cruise package, including a hassle-free roundtrip airfare from Manila-Singapore-Manila via Philippine Airlines flight on Economy “U” Class, luxurious 5 nights on board the Genting Dream with inside stateroom accommodations, and roundtrip land transfers, inclusive of airline and cruise taxes. This promo is valid until December 31, 2017.

To make it more enticing, jetsetters and discerning travellers can experience the comfort of lavish travel at half the price as Genting Dream also offers a whopping 50% INTRODUCTORY PROMO, alongside a special QUAD promo which gives you bigger, better deals on other Genting Dream 5 and 2 night packages with itineraries covering Straits of Malacca, the Java Sea to Surabaya and North Bali, and High Seas Cruises.

Get ready to indulge in the comfort of authentic Asian hospitality and the finest experiences from around the world. Your unforgettable journey awaits with Genting Dream

MORE ABOUT GENTING DREAM: CRUISING IN STYLE

The epitome of luxury travel, the Genting Dream is a floating, integrated resort that’s designed in a bespoke fashion for the Asian market. Built in Germany last year, the Genting Dream boasts over 1,600 regal staterooms, which feature private balconies, a theatre, spa and pools, and other venues for fun activities.

For extended families and groups, the Genting Dream provides 100 connecting rooms, ensuring that you get to spend as much time together with your fellow cruise-mates. Also, two floors of lavish suites in the exclusive Dream Mansion will feature European butler service and special guest privileges, allowing you to indulge in the ultimate, stress-free vacation.

To enjoy the full adventure out at sea, try out the Waterslide Park, the Mini-Golf course, the Rock Climbing Wall, the Crystal Life Asian Spa, and other fun activities hosted on board. Once you’ve revved up your appetite, you can head to the numerous dining spots on the Genting Dream such as the Red Lion, Blue Lagoon, Crystal Life Cuisine, the Lido and many more.

With the finest Asian and international dining, exceptional service, enthralling entertainment and inspirational experiences, Dream Cruises aims to redefine vacation travel with a transformational journey at sea.

FUN AT SEA

On the massive cruise ship, never find yourself bored as you’ll discover a slew of activities that’s aimed to delight you, the kids and the kids at heart. Whether you’re honeymooners building your first memories as husband and wife, hitting the high life with friends, or sailing the seas as families, Dream Cruises sets the stage for the most exciting adventures.

Swim like a mermaid, go on a space camp under the night skies, and even meet a real-life NASA astronaut. On the Genting Dream, you can create memories of a lifetime!

Children can also explore their creativity and unleash their talents in performing with the new Little Dreamers program, which features the first Faber-Castell Art Workshop at Sea and the Reach for the Stars junior talent show. In addition, there will be ongoing outdoor sports games, poolside parties and bazaars for the whole family throughout season, and even a very special class from the world-famous Dally Institute.

To cap a truly sparkling holiday, families and guests can also experience Fireworks at Sea – a dazzling display of rainbow colors illuminating the stunning backdrop of the ocean and night skies. This is the first and only fireworks display program of its kind in Asia, and a highlight of “Dream Night” after-hours activities at Genting Dream, every Thursday.

ADULTS AT PLAY

While the kids have fun, the adults are free to relax and lounge. For soothing afternoons, you can head to the Crystal Life health and wellness facilities, which offer the largest Asian reflexology spa at sea. You can also indulge in some retail therapy with Genting Dream’s dedicated shopping avenue that stretches over 1,100 square meters with all duty free shops!

For something more adrenaline-pumping, the Genting Dream also boasts a six slide waterpark, and a ropes course with “far-out” zip line for families and group team building activities.

Chill by the poolside or the seaside, or even at the bar-side of the world’s first Johnnie Walker House and the world’s first Penfolds flagship Wine Vault at sea. Delight as well in the sumptuous buffet and multi-course meals prepared by celebrity chef Mark Best at his restaurant.

***

At the Genting Dream, find everything you need to make every journey more memorable.

This year, discover the new definition of “luxury traveling” with Dream Cruises.

Book your dream cruise today through any local travel agent!

For inquiries, contact Dream Cruises at (02) 836 6080 or email [email protected].