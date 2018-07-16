Enchanted Kingdom’s Filipino Favorites

After long hours of waiting in line, getting wet in the ride and running around the park, what do you think is the next best thing to do? Eat a scrumptious meal, of course.

For the month of July, the Enchanted Kingdom’s Amazon Grill offers the guests the Sisig Fiesta and Kalayaan meals. Enjoy a Sisig Fiesta with your family and friends. Get a taste of the Filipino favorites: chicken sisig, pork sisig and sizzling tofu with steamed rice good for four for only P450.

You can also avail of the individual Kalayaan meals: sizzling tofu and rice for only P145; chicken sisig and rice for only P155; and pork sisig and rice for only P175.

You better hurry, this promo is available until July 29 only!

For more information, visit www.enchantedkingdom.ph. For announcements and updates, visit our official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/enchantedkingdom.ph.